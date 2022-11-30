The Salvation Army of Indiana again is seeking volunteers to ring the bells at its Red Kettle locations at two White Township retailers.
Ringers are needed today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Giant Eagle along Ben Franklin Road South, then on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Volunteers are sought Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday between 5 and 7 p.m., and anytime Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Would-be volunteers can private message the Army through its Facebook page, or call Capt. Candace Flanders at (724) 465-2530.