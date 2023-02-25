Plans are being put in place for the annual St. Patty’s Open, a nine-hole indoor golfing event on March 10 in downtown Indiana.
Event coordinator Laura Duffy said it is the first full-scale open since before the COVID-19 pandemic, though a smaller-scale version was held last year.
Delaney Automobile Group of Indiana is the $1,000 title event sponsor for the tournament aiming to raise $10,000 for the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, while Colonial Motor Mart came up with $500 to serve as the course sponsor.
As noted by organizers, the Chevy Chase Center engages the Indiana community to empower the disadvantaged population of Indiana County with love, nutrition, education and involvement.
Four-player teams will be involved. Companies or other sponsors can back them up for $200 apiece, while a company or team name recognition can be obtained for tees with professionally designed signs at $100 each.
Those with questions can contact Duffy at (724) 422-2465 or by email at lduffy513@gmail.com.
Registrations and fees also can be dropped off Wednesday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at The Coney Restaurant, 642 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Duffy said the Open will begin with registration, food and sponsorship recognition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at The Coney, then a shotgun start at 6:30 p.m. at each downtown location: Al Patti’s, Brunzies, Casa Jalisco, The Coney, Los Locos, Spaghetti Benders, Woody Lodge Winery and Wolfendale’s.
Participants must be at least 21 years old. Also:
• There’s no required dress. As Duffy put it, “on what day can you wear a costume, act silly and still benefit a great cause? This event is structured after a real golf event. However, it is played purely for fun.”
• She said “spirited attire” for golfers is greatly encouraged, or one could promote their team or company name on their team members’ backs.
• Teams may have four golfers and only putters are permitted.
• Complimentary bar food will be provided at The Coney throughout the registration period from 5 to 6 p.m. Bar food will be on a first-come first-served basis.
• Mulligans (do-overs) may be purchased at registration for $5 each; players can buy up to two mulligans per person. Mulligans must be surrendered to the scorekeeper at the time of use. One mulligan per player per hole.
• Buy a par (free pass). “Buy a pars” may be purchased at registration for $10 each per golfer or $30 per team. “Buy a par” may not be entered on a player’s scorecard more than two times during the entire course.
• Hole in One ($5 per try) at The Coney may be played at any time. Players are encouraged to try their luck. The winner will receive a cash prize of half of the hole in one money collected.
Scorekeepers at each hole will keep score for each golfer and will be responsible for writing scores on scorecards.
After each team completes its nine holes, participants must return to The Coney to turn in their scorecards to determine the winner.
In case of a tie, the teams will then have a playoff at The Coney to determine the winner of this year’s open.