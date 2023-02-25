Those planning to be part of the St. Patty’s Open 2023 on March 10 at The Coney and other downtown Indiana establishments include, from left, Event Coordinator Laura Duffy, Spaghetti Benders Manager Jamie Smith, Casa Jalisco owners Oscar and Heather Oliver, Al Patti’s bartender Ashley Wolfe, Wolfie’s Manager Marc Caldwell and owner Brenda Arthurs, as well as Brenda’s grandson Chase Stiteler, Chevy Chase Center Executive Director Brandi Ports, Paulie McNelis from Woody Lodge Winery and Coney kitchen manager Travis Keir. Not shown are representatives from Brunzies and Los Locos.