WORTHINGTON — A dispute continues over billboards in Armstrong and neighboring counties.
It recently crossed state lines when a company leasing billboard space to the Armstrong County Democratic Committee decided to reject the committee’s sign that states, “No matter what you look like, who you love, what your religion (is), where you’re from, you’ve got a friend in Armstrong County.”
It was a development that stunned the target of the Democrats’ billboard.
“I was shocked to see that was removed and I don’t know why or how that happened,” John Placek said. “I am a firm believer in the First Amendment.”
The action by Huntington Billboards of Greenville, Ohio, also stunned the Armstrong County Democratic Committee.
“They refunded the money and gave us custody of the vinyl copy,” committee Chair Chuck Pascal said Tuesday.
Pascal said a representative of Huntington told committee Vice Chair Melanie Bowser that the landowner where the Democrats’ billboard was located had received death threats because of their board’s placement.
“I believe that is nonsense,” Pascal said. “I don’t believe that there is any death threat. There has been no police report made by anyone.”
Huntington has been contacted several times for comment but has not returned Indiana Gazette calls.
“When a landowner leases their property to a billboard company, the landowner typically does not get veto power over whom the billboard company deals with,” Pascal said. “This is completely on the billboard company.”
On their website, Huntington officials said, “we understand small town business and what it means to be a part of a close-knit community. We are a grassroots, family owned company headquartered on the main street in Greenville, Ohio. We truly love the small towns and cities that make up our company. We have recently grown our footprint into several new states and have an expanding network of billboard formats to help you grow your business.”
In a news release this week, Pascal noted the support Donald Trump received from county voters in 2020, but said “a lot of people — people of color, LGBT people — have had a lot of difficulty feeling comfortable in their own community. Democrats and many Republicans have expressed disgust at those messages. We know that the messages on the electronic boards don’t represent the majority.”
Placek uses his billboards for such messages as, “Whites are under attack. Stop teaching critical racist (sic) theory to our kids,” and statements critical of the LGBTQ+ movement.
“It goes against the law of God,” said Placek, who insists that “the government is intentionally taking ‘In God We Trust’ (the national motto) away. That is what this country was founded upon.”
Pascal said the Democratic committee, “fueled by donations and significant support from the community,” signed a contract for its board to be placed for a minimum of one month, and Huntington erected it.
However, the committee said, within a few days Huntington decided to remove the message, citing a provision in their contract which allows them to remove billboards which are “objectionable or that attracts negative publicity or controversy from the community.”
Pascal said he did not know what the committee would do next. He called Huntington’s actions “irresponsible and unprofessional” and said there was no safe harbor for hate and extremism in Armstrong County.
“The vast majority here want Armstrong County to be a place where all people can live with safety and dignity,” the Democratic chair said in his committee’s news release.
The dispute over the Democrats’ billboard is the latest chapter in a controversy dating back to 2019, when Placek, then operator of a service station along U.S. Route 422 west of Kittanning, began utilizing a billboard on the nearby property of the Worthington-West Franklin Township Fire Department.
Messages on that billboard attracted attention 32 miles to the east in April 2019, when Indiana Borough Council unanimously passed a resolution “condemning the hateful language” on that billboard.
Council said it shared the sentiments of the Indiana County Commissioners, Sunoco (which pulled its contract to provide Placek with gasoline), and the late state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, “in condemning the hateful language displayed on a privately-owned billboard.”
In February 2019, which was Black History Month, the sign rotated through several displays, some of them emphasizing White history and White inventors.
Sunoco objected to postings that referred to the acquittal of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld of a homicide charge in the fatal June 19, 2018, shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, of Rankin.
That billboard had pictures of Rosfeld, under the word “policeman,” and Rose, under the word “criminal.” Another posting on that sign questioned how African-Americans could use an n-word slur “but whites can’t.”
Many saw the billboard and messages it had over the unsanctioned IUPatty’s weekend in 2019, as they were headed home from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The weekend coincided with the end of the Rosweld trial held in Allegheny County but using a jury empaneled in Dauphin County because of media attention given to that shooting.
“Indiana Borough strives to be a welcoming community within Indiana County,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad read prior to his colleagues unanimously approving their statement. “This means to embrace principles which celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion. It also means to keep the public aware of the adverse effects of racial discrimination; and do all we can to ensure it is clear hate has no place in our community.”
At the time, Placek told Pittsburgh’s WPXI-11 television in a phone interview that he knew he had pushed the envelope but was trying to promote racial dialogue.
“I have two Black grandchildren,” Placek said. “I have three Hispanic grandchildren and two White grandchildren. I have them come to my house every Sunday.”
This week, he reiterated points made in interviews that year, including the contention that people should not be judged on the “less than one-sixteenth of an inch” that is skin color.
“God made one race, the human race, and there is no difference, we are Americans,” Placek said. “I am an independent and I believe we need unity in America. And we need to put God back into our country. We need to put God back in our schools.”
On Dec. 2, 2019, Worthington Borough Council passed an ordinance limiting the size and brightness of billboards. The ordinance also said no electronic variable message sign or electronic fixed message sign could contain messages, advertisements or solicitation for any person or entity other than the person or entity on the same property upon which the sign is constructed.
Placek, who has expanded his billboards from West Franklin Township, Armstrong County, to Butler County, plans additional billboards.
“I have six now, four to go, four in Worthington, two in Butler,” Placek said, and he has other locations in mind.
Pascal suggested that Indiana County would be included.
“You have to be careful about the locations,” Placek said. “People are calling me and saying would you please put a sign on our property.”
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.