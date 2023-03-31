Greensburg’s Roman Catholic Bishop Larry J. Kulick is among those expressing well wishes and offering prayers for the ailing Pope Francis, who remains hospitalized for a respiratory infection but reportedly is improving.
“I ask all the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg to join me in prayer for our Holy Father Pope Francis,” Kulick posted on Facebook Wednesday night, along with a picture showing him with the head of the Catholic Church during a visit to Rome last September.
“May God be near Our Holy Father in his time of illness and sustain Pope Francis with His grace,” Kulick posted. His post was shared by a Facebook group of Friends of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in White Township.
A Holy See Press Office statement posted by Vatican News and shared by the Christian Post nondenominational news service in the United States said Thursday that Pope Francis‘s health is improving as he remains in hospital for treatment for what it described as a pulmonary infection.
“Pope Francis rested well during the night,” said the director of the Holy See Press Office in a statement updating journalists on the Holy Father’s health.
The statement by Matteo Bruni revealed that his “clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his planned treatment.” The statement also said he conducted a full day’s work even with his hospitalization.
The Pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday afternoon local time after he had presided at his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square.
America’s Religion News Service noted that, as a young man, Francis had part of a lung removed due to a respiratory infection.
Initially, Bruni released a statement saying the “Holy Father went to Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups.”
However, Religion News Service said, the skepticism was swift, with several local news outlets noting Francis had abruptly canceled his appointments for the next few days, including a meeting with Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, and an interview with an Italian religious program.
Bruni said the Pope had breakfast, read some newspapers, resumed work, and before lunch gathered in prayer in a private chapel in the hospital and received the Eucharist.
Vatican News said greetings and wishes for the Pope’s speedy recovery are pouring into the Vatican.
Before Bruni’s latest update, RNS said, Argentine journalist Elisabetta Pique collaborated an earlier report by Italian news agency ANSA that claimed Francis was admitted to the hospital after suffering “cardiac discomfort.”
Pique, who writes for the Argentine newspaper La Nación, reportedly is close to Francis, a former archbishop of Buenos Aires,
She quoted “high-ranking Vatican officials” as saying the Pope complained of chest pains after returning from the general audience to his residence.
RNS reported that the Pope’s health has steadily declined since 2021, when he underwent surgery to remove part of his colon at Gemelli hospital. At the end of 2021, he chose to skip celebrating Mass on New Year’s Eve due to painful sciatica and has since relied on a wheelchair and cane due to persistent knee problems.
In September 2022, Kulick traveled to Rome for the first time in his tenure as sixth bishop of a diocese covering Indiana, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Fayette counties. Kulick went to attend an institute for new bishops seeking to learn more about shepherding in a post-pandemic world, and while there met the Pope and concelebrated Mass with him.