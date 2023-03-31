In September 2022, Greensburg’s Roman Catholic Bishop Larry J. Kulick traveled to Rome for the first time in his tenure as sixth bishop of a diocese covering Indiana, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Fayette counties. He went to attend a Catholic educational institute for new bishops seeking to learn more about shepherding in a post-pandemic world. While there he met with Pope Francis and concelebrated a Mass with him. Kulick is asking prayers for the Pope in the wake of his current illness.