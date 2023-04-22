The sign along the highway says “Blacklegs Creek.” But over the years a second “g” was added to the name.
Either way, by at least one count, this year marks the 40th anniversary of efforts to keep Blacklegs or Blackleggs Creek and its tributaries stocked with trout and free from decades of runoff from area mines, in the form of Blackleggs Trout Nursery, which raised 15,000 trout this year, and the Blackleggs Watershed Association.
“Blackleggs is the only co-op trout nursery in (Indiana) County and the watershed association has done a lot of work to clean up mine run-off,” said Amanda S. Knell, vice president and chief operating officer of Elderton State Bank, and also the association’s secretary.
However, some were trying to clean up the Blackleggs watershed, stretching across Conemaugh and Young townships, as well as portions of Blacklick and South Bend townships, as early as 1971.
“They had a program, the Scarlet Project, coal miners, just like myself,” Art Grguric recalled. “They did it for about four years.”
Something happened in the mid 1970s — and all the records of what was going on with Blackleggs Creek were lost.
Come 1985, there was a new effort to raise trout and clean up the watershed.
“The day I opened that park,” Grguric recalled, referring to what now is known as Blackleggs Memorial Park along Shrokman Road, “(They told us to) take over and get this watershed cleaned up just like we tried in the 1970s.”
Since then, interest in the nursery, located near Clarksburg, and the association dedicated to restoration of the 42-square-mile Blackleggs Creek drainage area across several Indiana and Armstrong county municipalities has waxed and waned.
“We used to be 300 strong,” said Grguric, who continues to be a driving force behind the organization. “Now, I can count on one hand how many people are involved.”
That’s “involved,” on a higher level than the approximate count of 150 card-carrying association members.
Grguric said the effort has required people working to feed the trout, to set up the equipment that cleans the streams making up the watershed, and includes such entities as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, township supervisors, and the agency now known as the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“Blackleggs also creates a lot of revenue for local businesses during the season since so many people go there to fish,” Knell said. “We hold an event for kids on youth mentor day that attracts a lot of people to Blackleggs Memorial Park.”
This year that took place on March 25, during which more than 80 cars were parked in the three-acre park and 120 T-shirts were given out.
The park has a picnic pavilion with names of those who contributed to the Blackleggs effort over the past 40 years.
They include Grguric’s late brother, Mickey, and the late broadcaster and Indiana County Commissioner Bernie Smith, as well as landowners John Shrokman (“he donated all his property,” Grguric said) and Harry Neese, and also Stanley Maday, Stan Robinson, Dan Cunningham, John Blasin, Bud Coleman, Harold Hicks, Nellie Hicks, Bill Sinclair, Ben Ashbaugh and Ross Hunn (“who was fish commissioner at that time,” Grguric said).
Grguric said there are a lot more names that need to be added to the picnic pavilion, “but they are not yet dead.”
One of them is former state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Kathleen McGinty.
“If it had not been for her, we would not have completed what we did,” Grguric said. “She was No. 1 in my book.”
And while she’s a Democrat and Grguric a Republican, the local volunteer said he would have voted for her during her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2010.
“She would have been a good governor for Pennsylvania,” Grguric said.
The park also features a fountain — which, as noted on the website of the state’s Environmental Stewardship Fund, is a Kolb treatment system, the first system dealing with abandoned mine drainage to be installed along Blackleggs Creek, in 2001.
“The Kolb system is a simple two-cell passive treatment system designed to treat the approximate 1,000 gallon-per-minute alkaline discharge,” according to the description provided on the website of a fund administered by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “The water is aerated by the force of the flow dropping over an aeration basket, which allows a majority of the iron to precipitate and collect in a large holding pond and the remaining amount to settle out through a polishing wetland.”
Grguric said the aeration removes the iron and raises the PH level of the water from a 3 or 4 going in “back to 6 or 7, which is good, neutral.”
As is the case with much of what the association has, Grguric said the property on which that system operates — and the rest of a kids’ fishing area — was donated by a local landowner.
“Now, John Penia owns part of that property,” Grguric said.
The association is focused on more than just Blackleggs Creek itself, including such tributaries as Whisky Run, Hooper Run, Unnamed Run, Nesbit Run, Harpers Run, Marshall Run, and Big Run. Grguric provided a tour of the watershed, including the Big Run No. 2 Abandoned Mine Drainage Treatment System,
The Blackleggs watershed has 52 of what the commonwealth calls AMD, or abandoned mine drainage discharges.
For instance, the park is near the McIntyre Mine while, further downstream, there’s Whisky Run and Fritz No. 2 mine, once owned by Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company, but later sold to Consol.
“I went to Consol,” Grguric said. “They asked $1 for each one of those sites. They helped us big time.”
There’s the Sportsmen’s Road No. 2 or Sporanza site, also known as the Iselin Mine.
Funding also came to the Blackleggs effort from the DEP’s Growing Greener fund, with the exception of one mine once owned by Saltsburg Coal Company. Grguric said Norfolk Southern provided $1 million for that cleanup effort.
“All of them need operational maintenance,” the longtime Blackleggs volunteer said. “They’ve been there for 20 years ... and that sludge builds up.”
Just recently, there was the need to bypass one of the projects, forcing the association to stop stocking fish down below the Conemaugh Township municipal building, so the sludge could be drained out.
More details about Blackleggs Trout Nursery and Watershed Association can be found on the Blackleggs Creek Facebook page, or by writing to P.O. Box 59, Clarksburg, PA 15725.