A Facebook friend of James (Jim) Blair said she’ll miss his daily posts of the Pledge of Allegiance.
In honor of Blair, 65, of Clarksburg, Denice Pierce posted a picture of the American flag as well as the words to the pledge.
Others also are mourning Blair, who served as a Young Township supervisor from 2014 until his death on Monday at Indiana Regional Medical center.
“Jim was a great man with remarkable qualities and he will always be remembered among acquaintances, friends, community and our membership here at 310,” Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company posted, along with a picture of Blair with Iselin/West Lebanon’s chief Bryan Schirato.
“Jim’s leadership made incredible progress under his shrewd guidance,” the fire company went on. “Jim proved his great leadership through the township and the endless improvements he’s made.”
His obituary noted that his passing came eight days after the 23rd anniversary of his marriage to the former Vicki L. Kelley, with whom they had two children. He also had two stepchildren.
The fire company said Blair was not just a supervisor, but “a man of his word,” who held to it until his final days.
“In sorrowful times, it’s hard to get over knowing someone left so soon when they weren’t finished building the dreams they had,” the Iselin/West Lebanon post continued. “That was Jim from his family life, his leadership, and the love he held for his community. Jim had such an active spirit and took part in most, if not all, of our community activities, and we now have a missing part to our department.”
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc. in Blairsville is handling funeral arrangements, including a service Friday at 7 p.m.