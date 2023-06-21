At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Blairsville Borough Council voted unanimously to adopt three ordinances and to advertise one regarding zoning for veterinary clinics.
After interest was expressed to potentially open a new veterinary clinic in the borough, the council reviewed zoning definitions and found a lack for “veterinary clinic.” Ordinance 710 establishes this definition to allow for overnight patients and differentiates it from kennels. This, according to council president John Bertolino, will ensure animal noise will be kept to a minimum in downtown commercial zones.
“There was a definition for ‘clinic,’” Bertolino said, “which reading some other information, ‘vet clinic’ would typically fall under there, but our definitions had ‘human patients’ defined. So we’re going to adjust the ordinance to make sure it is well defined.”
Ordinance 710 will be advertised for 30 days, where it is expected to be voted on during council’s next meeting.
The ordinances adopted include the following advertised over the past 30 days: Ordinance 707, which includes office-commercial zoning changes like allowing storage businesses to be considered a part of the zone; Ordinance 708, which provided guidance for the parks and recreation board’s operations and goals; and Ordinance 709, which provides an official framework for establishing handicap parking for residents.
Additional business discussed included the appointment of Joy Fairbanks to the Blairsville Community Development Authority board, the acquisition of new radios for the Blairsville Police Department and Mayor Ron Evanko winning the PA State Association of Boroughs’ Lifetime Service Award, which he was honored with at the association’s 2023 conference in June.
