Denny J. Blanar is one of three candidates for two seats on the United School Board from that district’s Region 3 in the May 16 Republican primary.
“I have been in business for 40 years as a professional audio and acoustical designer,” Blanar said, “along with providing lighting and video for complete communication in institutional facilities (and) providing service for all associated electronic equipment associated with the installations.”
Blanar and his wife Cheryl have The Backyard Event Center at 6740 U.S. Route 22, a New Florence address in West Wheatfield Township.
