Tamie Blank, a Homer-Center High School graduate and former director of education for Zion Lutheran Church, has announced her re-election to the Indiana Area School District.
Blank has strongly advocated for all children, especially those with special needs, and is eager to ensure that every child’s needs are met within the school system’s budget.
Tamie Blank served as the chair of the board’s Outreach Committee and a member of the Academic and Policy Personnel committee. She has also is on the Indiana Free Library board where she has advocated for improvements to amenities. As a liaison to the Pennsylvania School Board Association, Blank has ensured that the district is up-to-date on the latest education trends. She also worked on the ARIN IU-28 board for the 2020 through 2022 school years.
“Advocacy for special needs, high-quality education, and avoiding unnecessary tax increases are my top priorities,” said Blank. “Our curriculum must look to the future needs while being strongly rooted in learning from past lessons.”
Blank, who has three children, one with high-frequency hearing loss and two in their first year of college, realized the importance of speaking up and advocating for her children and others. “If I couldn’t do that, how could I tell my children to stand for what was right and responsible,” said Blank.
Her accomplishments include:
● Helping to maintain a reasonable plan for the rebuilding of Eisenhower Elementary
● Increasing outreach efforts
● Supporting the outdoor classroom in Ben Franklin
● Advocating for improvement to the High School and Jr. High School technology programs
Tamie Blank participated in the Pennsylvania School Board Association conference, bringing back information and sharing it with personnel in the district.
Mrs. Blank is committed to continuing her work as an advocate for all children in the district. She will continue to maintain close working relationships with faculty, staff, and management of the local schools. As always, will continue to keep communication open with constituents.
“My family and I have always advocated for the interests of all students, and I will not step aside now,” concluded Blank.