As John Newton wrote as part of “Amazing Grace” in 1772, “twas blind, but now I see.”
In the 19th century, Frances Jane Crosby, also known as Fanny Crosby, was blind from early in her life, possibly because of an eye infection that wasn’t treated properly.
However, over the course of nearly 95 years, Crosby would write hundreds of poems and hymns, such as “Safe in the Arms of Jesus” and “Blessed Assurance.”
She lived in the northeastern United States.
More recently, Travis Freeman was born in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, dreaming of the day he’d play football for the Corbin High School Redhounds in Corbin, Ky.
At age 12, he became sick with what was eventually diagnosed as cavernous sinus thrombosis — an illness that started out as a severe headache, but ended with his blindness despite surgery that saved his life.
Now, 30 years later, despite the blindness, he’s an ordained minister, an adjunct professor at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., a married man and an evangelist, “talking with people about overcoming adversity and how the Gospel gives us hope to face trials in our lives.”
On Good Friday, he will be the guest speaker for the 66th annual breakfast held by the YMCA of Indiana County at its complex along West Pike and Ben Franklin Road North in White Township.
Today is the last day to buy tickets at a discount price of $20 for the event. From Friday through the day of the event, April 7 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., the price is $25.
“I will be sharing a lot of my story,” Freeman said Wednesday. “I have traveled all over the country. I’ve readily talked to churches and organizations from California to Rhode Island. I’ve literally been from east to west and north to south.”
A year before his illness, Freeman had given his heart to Jesus — and said he knew God was still the light for his life.
“I lost my sight at the age of 12 and spent a year adjusting to that and then in the eighth grade I went out and played high school football,” Freeman recalled.
He played at the position of center, with the quarterback and guards helping him to and from the huddle, lining him up behind the ball.
“It was just a matter of staying in front, and they would tell me where my opponent was,” Freeman said.
He helped his team win a conference championship and was on the team’s roster for four years.
He went on to be an equipment manager for the University of Kentucky’s football team, while off the field he worked toward a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He then went on to earn his Master of Divinity and Doctorate of Philosophy from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and was ordained to preach in Southern Baptist churches ... and elsewhere.
“I do a lot of itinerant travel,” Freeman said. “I travel all over and preach and tell my story and do all sorts of things for churches. I will go anywhere God wants to bring me.”
His story has been on the small screen, on such programs as the Today Show and Dateline, and on the large screen, in a movie, “23 Blast,” a film released in 2014.
His Good Friday YMCA appearance will be his first speaking engagement in western Pennsylvania.
However, he recalled, “I came to Pittsburgh and did an interview during a promotion of ‘23 Blast.’”
During his promotion of that movie, he met his wife Stephanie. They married in 2015 and she now works alongside her husband at the University of the Cumberlands.
Travis Freeman also is CEO of the Freeman Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the truth that “disability does not equal inability.”
Details about the breakfast and how to buy tickets can be found on a link to the Y’s Facebook page.
For more information, one can call the Y at (724) 463-9622.