As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. The Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region said blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month.
Regional officials said donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• March 27 from 1-6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana.
• March 31 from noon-5 p.m. at an Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Event at 599 Pratt Drive, White Township.
• April 5 from 12:30-6 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township.
• April 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana.
• April 24 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).