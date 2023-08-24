The Red Cross has announced the following blood drives:
- Aug. 28, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street, Indiana.
- Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th Street, Indiana.
- Aug. 31, from noon to 6 p.m. at IUP, 599 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
- Sept. 8 , from noon to 6 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 137 North Walnut Street, Blairsville.
- Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 3rd Annual Indiana 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana. Donate blood in honor of 9/11.
