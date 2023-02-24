The Red Cross has announced the following blood drives:
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at Trinity Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana
The Red Cross has announced the following blood drives:
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at Trinity Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana
• 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at Folgers Hall, 900 Maple St., Indiana
• 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Coal Run Fire Department, 2049 Coal Run Road, Clune
• Noon to 6 p.m. March 8 at the Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana
• 1:30 to 6 p.m. March 8 at the Coal Run Fire Department, 2049 Coal Run Rpad, Clune
One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3 percent of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February and has three great reasons to do so:
• Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.
• It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.
• Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
