The Red Cross has announced the following blood drives:
- Aug. 22, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 PA 286, Commodore.
- Aug. 22, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Blairsville VFW Post 5821 9626 William Penn Highway, Blairsville.
- Aug. 28, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street, Indiana.
- Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th Street, Indiana.
- Aug. 31, from noon to 6 p.m. at IUP, 599 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
