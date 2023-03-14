Indiana Area School District’s board of directors heard about Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, acted on summer learning and other curriculum matters, and filled vacancies at a meeting Monday night.
The board approved a contract for Robert J. Heinrich Jr. in his new role of acting superintendent, with a prorated salary of $130,000.
Heinrich officially takes over for Michael J. Vuckovich later this spring, after Vuckovich completes his duties in Indiana and leaves for the chief administrator’s job in the Windber Area School District.
Justin Zahorchak, now director of special education, will then move into a dual role of director of education, Heinrich’s present title, as well as director of special education, at a prorated salary of $118,000.
A memorandum of understanding was approved with the Indiana Area Education Association that allows for the appointment of Tara Maruca to the temporary position of supervisor of special education, at an additional daily stipend of $25.
Douglas Johnson, now assistant high school principal in Indiana Area School District, will move into the role of principal of Horace Mann Elementary School at an annual salary of $95,000. He succeeds Kevin Edmondson, who has moved on to the role of assistant high school principal in the Forest Hills School District outside Johnstown.
Two long-term substitutes also were named Monday night, Amber Stewart as a long-term junior high English Language Arts teacher, and Lindsay Beck as a long-term Life Skills Support teacher at East Pike Elementary School, each at a per diem rate of $250.41, the rate for an Instructional 1 Step 1 teacher.
The board authorized the district administration to post, interview and hire for these Summer Learning Camp positions: Twenty-five K-8 teachers, tutors if necessary, an administrative assistant, six para-professionals, a nurse and a teacher’s aide.
“It has been a very successful program,” Heinrich said. He said the program started out during the pandemic as “a fun approach to filling in gaps during the time the schools were shut down.”
Summer school positions also were authorized for the hiring process, including a summer school coordinator, up to two math teachers, up to two English teachers, a social studies teacher, up to two science teachers, a Business, Computer and Information Technology teacher, and a Health and Physical Education teacher.
The board also looked ahead to 2023-24 staffing, authorizing a hiring process for a secondary music teacher, a social studies teacher, a secondary English Language Arts teacher, a secondary math teacher, a special education teacher, an elementary teacher and an art teacher.
The board also approved a new planned course of study in Organic Chemistry at the high school, authorized the administration to take part in the National Science Foundation STEM Grant partnership, and approved a senior class field trip on May 19 to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, at a cost to the district not to exceed $1,000 for substitute teachers.
The board also approved an Individual with Disabilities Education Act contract with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 and gave a first read to various board home education policies.
As for the 2023-24 state budget, Business Manager Jared Cronauer said Shapiro proposed a basic education subsidy of $898,000, a special education subsidy of $162,000, and a new $129,000 mental health block grant for Indiana Area School District, though Cronauer believed the final figures for IASD and other Pennsylvania school districts won’t be as high as the governor is proposing.