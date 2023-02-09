KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors received the results of the 2022 audit of district books by Kotzan and Associates PC of Johnstown at the board’s Wednesday night meeting.
“It came out as expected,” district Business Manager Jennifer Sleppy said after the meeting. “I really think we are in a good financial position.”
However, it is a good position with an asterisk attached because of federal funding provided during the COVID-19 pandemic — and that increased federal funding will be around only through the 2024-25 school year.
Still, School Director John Hardesty Sr. asked Kotzan partner Brenda Pawlowski, “Is an audit like this normal for a district our size?”
“Yes,” Pawlowski responded.
It also was a clean audit, the Kotzan and Associates partner said. Few problems were found in it.
Penns Manor Superintendent Daren K. Johnston received an audit of sorts, too, a 4.53 score out of a possible five points on his 2022 evaluation mandated by the Pennsylvania School Code.
Hardesty moved and Board Treasurer Debora Tate seconded the motion to approve the evaluation, officially “with an overall ‘proficient’ rating ... indicating satisfactory performance for 2022.”
Hardesty sits with School Director Wendy Williams and Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode on the district’s Administrative Compensation Committee, which reviews for instance the Act 93 personnel including Johnston.
“He does a great job,” Hardesty said.
“What he said, ditto,” Eckenrode said.
Hardesty pointed to the 4.66 score from board members, saying “it is up this year,” while Johnston’s self-evaluation came in at 3.33. Some 40 questions are asked across multiple categories, with a 1-5 point scale where 1 is “unsatisfactory,” 2 “needs improvement,” 3 “satisfactory,” 4 “very competent” and 5 “outstanding.”
Eckenrode also chairs the board’s Negotiations Committee, which met with Penns Manor Education Association negotiators and a mediator again Tuesday night.
“We are continuing to negotiate,” Eckenrode said, reporting that the next session with that mediator is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.
PMEA members have continued to work under terms of a previous contract that expired on June 30, 2022.
The board held a brief executive session after Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the contract talks.
Turning to agenda items Wednesday night, Tate moved and School Director Lisa Smiley seconded the motion to approve participation by the United High School Marching Band with the Penns Manor Area Marching Band in an out-of- state field trip to Florida from April 10 through April 14.
It was formal approval of something that was brought together last month after funds set aside for United’s own trip to Florida in March went missing, forcing United officials to tell parents and students their field trip to Disney World would not happen as scheduled.
“We had space on our second bus that we offered to their senior or upper-class members that had lost out on that trip,” Penns Manor Band Director Paul Rode said following United’s announcement. “We are visiting Disney (World) and Universal (Studios) but we are performing at Universal.”
Senior or upper-class members of the United band will be able to join the Penns Manor marchers.
Eckenrode moved and Tate seconded her motion to grant tenure to special education teacher Karlie Horvat. The board voted 8-1 with Hardesty the lone no vote.
Hardesty also was the lone no vote on a motion to grant teachers Dan Antonacci and Jerry Hughes their summer salary in a lump sum payment at the end of the school year, if funds are available.
Otherwise, board votes Wednesday night were 9-0, including Penns Manor approval of the proposed ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 General Operating Budget for 2023-24, in the amount of $3,414,949 with Penns Manor’s share being $22,877, and of Penns Manor participation in a cooperative purchasing program involving ARIN IU 28 as well as Edinboro-based Northwest Tri-County IU 5 and Clarion-based Riverview IU 6.
The board also approved a lease agreement with Buerger Office Systems at $157 per month for 48 months for a Xerox AltaLink C8135 T color copier. It also approved:
• With regret, Kenneth McKee’s retirement as a custodial-maintenance worker, effective Feb. 28.
• Mike Reilly’s resignation as a girls’ junior high basketball assistant coach.
• Aaron Lowman as a musical volunteer for the 2022-23 school year.
• Mark Matko and Eric Skultery as baseball volunteers and Larkyn Crowe as a softball volunteer.
• Annette Peach as a cleaner at the contracted probationary rate of $9 per hour for 30 workdays, then $10.65 per hour after the probationary period, per the district contract through June 2024 with the Penns Manor Area Education Support Association.
• Sara Powell, Adma Lint, Morgan Arcurio, Allen Wittmer, James Humbert, Jeffery Hodge and Bonnie Hayes as drivers for Tri County Transportation.
Allison Stiteler was honored as Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for February.
Max Ackerson was honored for achieving the Keystone Degree, the highest honor given out to Future Farmers of America.
Alyssa Altemus was honored for being named Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
And Indiana County Technology Center student Olivia Cramer was honored for winning first place in the nail care category at the District 8 Skills-USA competition on Jan. 16.