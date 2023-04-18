Book Breakfast

Josie Cunningham

The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.

The speaker, Josie Cunningham, will discuss a new biography of Abraham Lincoln, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” by Pulitzer Prize winning historian Jon Meacham.

Tags