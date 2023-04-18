The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
The speaker, Josie Cunningham, will discuss a new biography of Abraham Lincoln, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” by Pulitzer Prize winning historian Jon Meacham.
Meacham brings attention to the possibilities of the American presidency, as well as the limitations in our democracy. The differences between Lincoln and his contemporaries are recognized by Meacham as being those of an imperfect man seeking a more perfect Union. This book offers more insight into our greatest president and is eloquently presented.
Please join us for a discussion that captures what was rough and what was grand about our 16th president, “a big, inconsistent, brave man.”
Parking for the event is available at the Unitarian Church lot, and breakfast beverage and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door. All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.