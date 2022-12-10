It was another mixed bag in the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23 for the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
However, Samuel Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and administrative services, told the IUP Council of Trustees, due to continuing positive booking trends and improving market conditions, vendor projections are for a better than break-even financial performance for the current fiscal year.
For the period ending Sept. 30, Phillips said, KCAC reported improved results in event activity for the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23 as compared to the same period in 2021-22. Among the improvements:
• Total events rose from 34 in 2021-22’s first quarter to 41 in the same period this year.
• Event attendance was up 11,346 from a year ago, to 27,508.
• Total event revenues rose from $83,144 to $237,064.
However, first quarter event net operating income was (minus-$32,485), down $11,416 from a year ago. Phillips said facility overhead expenditures were well managed but negatively impacted by rising utility costs and necessary non-event facility expenditures.
The total operating expenditures, as a result, were $143,727, less than the budget by $76,204 but down $15,806 from the same period a year ago.
Still, Phillips told the trustees, because of aggressive vendor booking efforts and tight control of operating expenses, the KCAC continues to experience healthy growth in event activity and attendance and improved gross event revenues.
He said elevated re-staffing and administrative expenses, however, negatively impacted first-quarter performance, resulting in a shortfall of $11,000 in event net operating income when compared to the period ending Sept. 30, 2021.