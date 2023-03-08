A Pittsburgh attorney has been hired “to represent Indiana Borough in matters involving an investigation.”
Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said Jocelyn P. Kramer of the law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC would be paid $225 an hour for what he termed “personnel investigations” that he said stemmed from the recent controversy over allegations made by retired Detective John Scherf against Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl.
That decision came after a 17-minute executive session during Tuesday’s voting meeting of Indiana Borough Council.
Council approved hiring Kramer by 12-0, with all members in attendance including interim Councilwoman Jessica Frick.
It is the latest development stemming from that controversy. Last month Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. recused himself from dealing with Scherf’s allegations and referred them to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
It also was one of two legal matters brought up during that executive session early in Tuesday’s meeting.
Council also voted 12-0 to approve a separation agreement involving a borough employee who is a member of the Utility Workers Union of America Local 580, representing the borough’s non-uniformed employees.
Council also approved three actions brought by its Public Works Committee.
One is a 2023 Fee Schedule resolution that tweaks borough fees involving code enforcement, zoning and sewer rates for commercial properties.
Another authorizes Manager Nichole Sipos to prepare an application for a $1 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for renovations to the George E. Hood Municipal Building.
Sipos said that grant would be used along with American Rescue Plan Act and general fund moneys totaling $4 million.
The third action was the awarding of a $170,313.43 contract with A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum, Allegheny County, for paving and drainage improvements along Nixon Avenue.
Sipos said $195,000 was budgeted for the work.
Sipos, Dougherty and Council President Dr. Peter Broad recently met with Indiana County election officials regarding reported concern in Harrisburg over the borough’s reapportionment, which reduced Indiana’s wards from four to two.
“It will not affect the upcoming elections,” the borough solicitor said. Data already has been going to Harrisburg, with a complete package of data expected to be given to state officials by sometime in June.
Also Tuesday, Council Public Works Chair Donald Lancaster said his committee has received a lot of positive notes from the schools in White Township over the four-year School Safety Services Agreement with Indiana Area School District, which extends Indiana Borough Police Department coverage to all IASD schools, in the borough and the township.
The agreement — funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency — allows IBPD and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to patrol all schools in the Indiana Area district.
Lancaster also said Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman has begun implementing an expansion of police radio services to cover all municipal departments in the county.
Indiana Borough received $581,566 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments throughout Indiana County.
Schawl said it grew out of a partnership involving the Indiana County Chiefs of Police Association, as well as ICEMA and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office, regarding funds made available by PCCD.
In other matters, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell said there was a recent accident in which one vehicle t-boned another at 11th and Water streets.
She wondered if some sort of a flashing sign could be put at that intersection. She later said there has been a traffic study that found not enough cross-traffic occurred to merit a stop sign.
In his report, Schawl said March will be a busy month in the borough and White Township, with the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Region Championship this coming weekend and March 14, the Keystone State wrestling tournament March 17-19, and possibly the latest IUPatty’s weekend March 24-26.
The latter is unsanctioned by IUP but prompts the annual gathering of various stakeholders as the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT. The I-ACT Executive Committee is scheduled to meet March 20.
Lancaster also said that the next meeting of the Council Public Safety Committee will be moved from March 16 to March 15, so Schawl and his family can follow his son, a freshman at Indiana Area High School, at the PIAA diving championships March 16 at Bucknell University.