Indiana Borough officials said a newly hired parks employee and a supervisor that’s been on the job for nine months could provide the maintenance needed to keep a historic stairway open.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, resident James Watta, of Chestnut Street, said the borough should do what is necessary to reopen the stairway up Vinegar Hill and to keep it open.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said the stairway has been closed because of ice, but Watta said he’s never seen the various stairways up Pittsburgh hills closed because of inclement weather.
Manager Nichole Sipos said the stairway has been closed off since the “It’s A Wonderful Life” holiday parade. Ironically, at the top of that stairway one finds the childhood home of James M. (Jimmy) Stewart, who starred in the 1946 film remembered each year during the holidays in his native Indiana.
Sipos said the parks employees can work with the borough’s shade trees, on sidewalks that are the borough’s responsibility, and on the Vinegar Hill stairway.
It all comes under Public Works, the committee headed by Councilman Gerald Smith, which also had two contracts for the full council to consider.
One is the renewal of an annual engineering services agreement with Stiffler McGraw & Associates of Indiana.
The other is a $68,548 pay application to Hickes Associates of Alexandria, Huntingdon County, for a replacement clarifier at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.
In September, council approved a $128,000 contract to Hickes for installation of that clarifier, a settling tank built for continuous removal of solids deposited by sedimentation.
Stiffler McGraw also was on the annual list of appointments that was approved by voice vote.
So was reappointment of Sipos as borough manager, secretary, treasurer and representative on the Indiana County Tax Collection Commission and, with Councilman Donald Lancaster and Public Works Director Paul Gelles, to the Council of Governments covering Indiana and Blairsville.
Patrick Dougherty was named again as borough solicitor; William Lundstrom as borough tax collector; Justin Schawl as police chief; and Berkheimer Tax Administrator as local service tax receiver.
Laurie Busovicki will continue as an administrative assistant and recording secretary at council meetings. Robert Crusan would continue as borough arborist.
Thomas Goda would be appointed to the Code Enforcement Board of Appeals, Larry DeChurch reappointed to the Police Civil Service Commission, Richard Gigliotti named vacancy board chair, Geoffrey Kugler as legal counsel to the Indiana Zoning Hearing Board, and Kyle Mudry as the borough’s open records officer.
As expected, the borough will start the new year with a vacancy for the position of flood plain manager, Sipos announced two vacancies on the Zoning Hearing Board (one for a five-year full-time member, the other for an alternate), and there’s an opening to be advertised for a planning and zoning officer.
Also, the borough’s Public Works Department has begun picking up discarded Christmas trees. Crews will be out collecting as time permits until Jan. 17.
The borough asks residents to ensure the trees are devoid of ornaments, lights and tinsel, and to be placed at the curb where one normally places trash for pick up.
All trees will be delivered to the Recycling Center for chipping.
In his report, Broad said “this is going to be an interesting year,” because of municipal elections. In what could be a taste of council-to-come, when the borough shifts from four to two wards and begins reducing the number of councilors, eventually to eight, a number of seats were empty Tuesday night.
Absent were Councilmen Joshua Kratsa, Dr. Ben Ford and Dr. Jonathan Warnock, while Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo participated online.
Meanwhile, in his report, Schawl said 2022 was “by all measures a good year.” He said borough police responded to 496 calls in December.
However, the police chief also said his thoughts and prayers were being extended to the family of Brackenridge, Allegheny County, Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed and another police officer wounded after a man wanted for probation violations involving weapons was stopped by state police from Troop D, Kittanning, Sunday night on Route 28 northeast of Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County Police said Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28, of Duquesne, Allegheny County, fled from police but was pursued again on Monday, during which the shooting occurred that claimed McIntire’s life. Swan later was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Pittsburgh police in that city’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
Schawl also noted the passing Sunday of Rebecca Young Driscoll, 65, wife of Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll. In the monthly report from IUP’s nonvoting council representative Jennifer Dunsmore, it was noted that “in early December Mrs. Driscoll was hospitalized with serious medical issues.”
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor noted that a public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana.
Borough officials also noted the recent passing of Pittsburgh Steeler great Franco Harris, who spoke at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Dec. 15. Mayor William B. Simmons said Luxenberg Jewelers in Indiana created the “key to the city” he gave Harris at that event.
“He really appreciated it,” Simmons told council. “He thought it was pretty neat.”
Lancaster observed that Harris remained in town after the chamber meeting and had dinner at Nap’s Cucina Mia in Indiana.