Indiana borough officials said Tuesday that Borough Council will consider adoption of two ordinances dealing with reapportionment at its next meeting, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.
One ordinance would reduce the size of council from 12 to eight.
The other would reduce the borough’s four wards to two, one in the western half of Indiana, the other in the eastern half.
Borough officials said the ordinances can be reviewed at the borough offices by appointment during regular business hours or via links found on the indianaboro.com website.
Those wishing to comment on the ordinances may do so at the meeting, or in advance of the meeting by submitting comments via email to contact-us@indianaboro.com or in writing by regular mail at 80 N. 8th St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Other details about the proposed changes also can be found on the borough website.