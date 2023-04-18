One of the bridges included in a state House bill signed last fall by Gov. Tom Wolf was dedicated Saturday in Homer City.
The Sgt. Walter F. Novak Memorial Bridge carries state Route 3035 (North Main Street) over Yellow Creek.
It was dedicated in a ceremony involving Homer City American Legion Post 493 as well as state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Struzzi’s move to honor Novak was included in House Bill 2637, as assembled by then-state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, along with other roads and bridges across the commonwealth.
While later in life Novak (1920-2008) would serve on Homer City Borough Council and have his name included on a plaque at a water works building constructed in 1960 for the borough and the Central Indiana County Water Authority, Novak also is remembered for serving his country in World War II.
In the hours before the Allied D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, Novak, a member of “A” Company, 506 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, was one of those who parachuted into Normandy in the hours before what also was known as “Operation Overlord.”
“At 10 p.m. on June 5, 1944, the 506 boarded their transport planes at Upottery airfield and left for drop zone C,” Novak’s son Stan for an Indiana Gazette story recalling D-Day on July 6, 2022. “At approximately 1:15 a.m. they jumped into Normandy under severe enemy anti-aircraft and small-arms fire.”
That story of heroism 79 years ago was one his son strived to tell — and had to research, as a lot of his father’s records were destroyed in a fire.
Despite that setback, Stan Novak was able to cull through books, newspaper articles, different military websites, and the stories his father shared with his family.
That included finding a long list of decorations and citations his father earned, including the Bronze Star with two oak clusters, the Purple Heart (for being wounded in Holland), a Good Conduct medal, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with four bronze service stars, two bronze arrowheads (for combat parachute jumps in Normandy and later in Holland), two Distinguished Unit citations for action in Normandy and Bastogne, a Combat Infantryman Badge, and citations for being an M-1 rifleman and Thompson Submachine Gun expert.
They were honors for a man who ended his World War II service as a sergeant and a squad leader, long after the events in the wee hours of June 6, 1944.
“With that said,” Novak continued, “this information is as real and as accurate as possible.”
At 1:15 a.m. on June 6, 1944, enemy fire caused many troopers to miss their jump zones, the elder Novak recalled.
“Walt landed and began looking for other troopers,” his son wrote. “Walt recalled, ‘The first guy I found was the company medic. He had a broken leg and no weapon.’ The medic was unable to move, so Walt gave him his M-1 rifle.”
Years later, the elder Novak would tell his son, “I must have been crazy to go look for guys when I didn’t have a weapon, but it was the right thing to do.”
Luckily, the younger Novak wrote, Walt Novak was able to find a small group of troops and return to help the medic.
“At this point he remembered everyone being scattered across the land, confused and disoriented,” Stan Novak continued. “The hedgerows added to the difficulty of finding their locations.”
The younger Novak wrote that “A” Company was able to take and hold the town of Saint-Come-Du-Mont, capture and destroy bridges to Carentan, and capture the exits leading from Utah Beach.
“There was heavy German resistance and fighting in the hedgerows at very close distances,” Stan Novak wrote. “On one occasion Walt remembered, ‘There were three of us behind a hedgerow and one kid had a bazooka. Up comes a German halftrack loaded down with Germans. I asked the kid, “Do you know how to fire the bazooka?” He said, “Hell, yeah.”’ Walt told him to fire while he would load, but be sure to stay down.”
Walt Novak said the kid fired the bazooka and hit the halftrack — but did not kill all the Germans.
“Unfortunately, the young trooper had stood up after firing the bazooka and was shot down by the Germans,” Stan wrote. “Walt and the other trooper returned fire and the Germans ran off through the woods, escaping unscathed.”
Some time after D-Day, Walt Novak was back in the hedgerow fighting the Germans when another paratrooper came over to talk with him.
“During this time, things were quiet so the trooper offered him a drink of wine from a bottle he took from a nearby house,” Walt’s son wrote. “Walt said he took the bottle and had a drink at the exact moment a German mortar shell exploded on the other side of the hedgerow. Walt turned to hand the bottle back to the trooper and said, ‘That was close.’ He then realized the trooper had been struck in the head by shrapnel and was dead. He put the bottle down and moved out to continue fighting.”
After suffering heavy casualties, the 506 Parachute Infantry Regiment achieved its objectives in Carentan, as the main troops began to arrive from the beaches and the 506 was placed on reserve, Stan Novak wrote.
Walt Novak later jumped as part of Operation Market Garden on Sept. 17, 1944, into Holland and was hit with flak in his upper left arm and shoulder area as well as his left ear and temple.
His son wrote that not all the metal could be removed during surgery, though the elder Novak’s injuries were not severe enough to disable him and he could rejoin “A” Company.
Stan Novak observed that his father marked his 24th birthday on Dec. 24, 1944, in the midst of the Battle of the Bulge near Bastogne, France.
It was two days after the Germans demanded that the Americans surrender — and Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe issued his famous reply of “Nuts,” which an American soldier told the confused Germans was the same as “go to hell” — and the weather broke and allowed the Ninth Air Force to attack the enemy tanks and guns.
As Walt Novak recalled to his son, “The Germans would attack and probe in one area, but they never did an all-out attack. It would have been very difficult to defend Bastogne because of the Germans being well-equipped and the number of infantry men they had if they did an all-out attack.”
Stan Novak wrote that Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army entered Bastogne on Dec. 26, 1944. On Jan. 10, 1945, the 506 was ordered to seize Noville, which it did. He said the 506 would then fight at Alsace, Hagen-Ruhr Valley, throughout the Black Forest and Bavaria, then finally at Adolf Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest,” Berchtesgaden.
Walt Novak and the 506 ended the war at Zell am See in Austria, and Sgt. Novak left for England on Sept. 6, 1945, then arriving in the United States on Sept. 14, 1945. Stan Novak wrote that his father was honorably discharged on Sept. 22, 1945.
After the war, his son wrote, Walt Novak went to work for R&P Coal as a shuttle car operator, the start of a 43-year career with that company.
He married June Poole on July 23, 1949, and the couple raised four sons at a home along Grant Street in Homer City.
The elder Novak ran for Homer City Borough Council in 1960. He had 63 years of continuous membership at the American Legion Post 493 in Homer City and was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1989 in Indiana.
“Walt was very humble and quiet about his military service,” his son wrote. “He never bragged about what he did but always would say how proud he was of the 506th.”
Stan Novak said his father’s faith never faltered, even amid a final campaign against terminal lung cancer.
“He died Jan. 3, 2008, at home while asleep, surrounded by his family,” Stan Novak wrote.
Among other bridges renamed by Act 140 are:
• Bridge Key 46002, on U.S. Route 119 in Punxsutawney, over Mahoning Creek, as the A1C (Airman First Class) Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 36017, on that portion of state Route 56 over the Kiskiminetas River, between Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, and Parks Township, Armstrong County, as the Rudy Minarcin Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8344, carrying U.S. Route 22 over state Route 160, also known as New Germany Road, in Cambria Township, as the Charles J. Vizzini Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 19129, carrying state Route 403 over Yellow Creek in Pine Township, as the Pvt. George Holuta Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8706, on that portion of state Route 4021 over a tributary of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Susquehanna Township, as the Petty Officer Iral William Stoltz Memorial Bridge.