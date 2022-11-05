Among the bills signed this week by Gov. Tom Wolf is House Bill 2637, sponsored by state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte.
The bill now known as Act 140 renames numerous bridges across the commonwealth, including multiple spans in west-central Pennsylvania, designating:
• Bridge Key 46002, on U.S. Route 119 in Punxsutawney, over Mahoning Creek, as the A1C (Airman First Class) Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 36017, on that portion of state Route 56 over the Kiskiminetas River, between Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, and Parks Township, Armstrong County, as the Rudy Minarcin Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8344, carrying U.S. Route 22 over state Route 160, also known as New Germany Road, in Cambria Township, as the Charles J. Vizzini Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 19129, carrying state Route 403 over Yellow Creek in Pine Township, as the Pvt. George Holuta Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 44052, carrying state Route 3035 over Yellow Creek in Homer City, as the Sgt. Walter F. Novak Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8706, on that portion of state Route 4021 over a tributary of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Susquehanna Township, as the Petty Officer Iral William Stoltz Memorial Bridge.