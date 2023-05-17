It will be Indiana Council President Dr. Peter Broad defending his seat in a newly-reformed East No. 2 Ward against Republican Jason Beatty.
According to complete but unofficial returns from Indiana County Voting & Elections, Broad received 224 votes to 174 for former Councilman James McQuown in the Democratic primary. Beatty was unopposed on the GOP side and received 298 votes.
In two seats in the newly-reformed West No. 1 Ward, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and Council Administration Committee Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor unopposed for the Democratic nod, while newly-appointed Councilwoman Jessica N. Frick and newcomer Christopher Sevajian were unopposed for the Republican nod.
Across the White Township line, one veteran incumbent was a winner, one a loser, in the Republican primary for township supervisor.
According to complete but unofficial results, challenger Tim Vislosky received 885 votes in the race for two nods, while incumbent George Lenz received 877, with A. E. Gene Gemmell the odd-man-out with only 785 votes.
No Democrats ran for White Township supervisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.