The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a request Wednesday to extend a $2 million contract for the Broadband Development Initiative Project in Smicksburg Borough and West and South Mahoning townships.
It was one of a series of proposals brought by the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development for board approval, including several resolutions and a proclamation regarding the upcoming Small Business Week.
The broadband funding in need of an extension was a $2 million Competitive Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus, or CDBG-CV, contract finalized on July 29 of last year.
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said it will expire on June 3 without an extension, sought by her agency through Nov. 30, 2024.
“The extension will provide sufficient time to complete the broadband installation in Smicksburg Borough and West and South Mahoning townships,” Zak told the commissioners. “The request is due no later than May 5 to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for final approval.”
CDBG-CV funding was secured along with money from the Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization or ARC POWER initiative ($1.5 million), the state’s Keystone Communities Program ($500,000) and County of Indiana matching funds ($3 million).
The combination eventually will provide for a $7 million network of Internet connections across the county. In the Smicksburg area, the county has a $2.3 million contract with Salsgiver Inc. of Freeport, Armstrong County, to construct, operate and maintain a fiber-optic high-speed internet network.
Fifteen routes will be laid out there, costing just over $1.9 million, including a $708,266 line from the intersection of state Route 210 and Mahoning Road, and the West Mahoning/North Mahoning township line, and a $411,923 “Hemlock” connection from the intersection of state Route 954 and Windows Road east along Hemlock Acres Road to the intersection of Hemlock Acres Road and Route 954.
Some connections will extend over the county line to a Salsgiver network in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County.
The broadband contract extension was one of several issues brought by ICOPD to the commissioners Wednesday.
Another involved other CDBG-CV funding. Zak asked the board to approve revising the 2020 CDBD-CV contract that reallocates funds to food assistance line items:
• For Burrell Township, $4,283.95 was shifted from administrative costs to food assistance costs, reducing the administrative line item from $6,268 to $1,984.05 while increasing the food assistance line item from $55,500 to $59,783.95.
• For Center Township, $2,855.36 was shifted from administrative costs to food assistance costs, reducing the administrative line item from $6,362 to $3,506.64 while increasing the food assistance line item from $56,400 to $59,255.36.
• For Indiana Borough, $5,714.99 was shifted from administrative costs to food assistance costs, reducing the administrative line item from $8,837 to $3,121.01 while increasing the food assistance line item from $61,700 to $67,415.99.
• For Indiana County, $10,839.88 was shifted from administrative costs to food assistance costs, reducing the administrative line item from $16,152 to $5,312.12 while increasing the food assistance line item from $130,000 to $140,839.88.
ICOPD also asked the board to approve resolutions to enter into cooperation agreements for the Whole-Home Repairs Program workforce development activities of ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 and Indiana County Technology Center.
“The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a new state program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development,” Zak said.
Its purpose is to assist income-eligible homeowners, who would get $450,000, landlords with affordable housing, who would get $50,000, and support initiatives such as those as ARIN and ICTC, which would get $270,000 toward such services as the salary and benefits of curriculum specialists, and two student transport vehicles.
“If the Whole-Home Repairs Program receives additional funding and/or continues in future years,” the ICOPD assistant director said, “it is the county’s goal to broaden the workforce development component through continued and new partnerships.”
The Whole-Home Repairs program was boosted in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, by committee member U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, as he questioned witnesses at a hearing discussing the future of housing.
“Here in Pennsylvania, one of my friends, (state Sen.) Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia), shepherded it,” Fetterman said. “And he got linked up with the Republicans and they actually created one of the first kinds of a program like this in the nation.”
Fetterman said the program aims to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords with needed repairs, to fight blight, improve energy efficiency in homes, and provide construction-related workforce development.
“Working in partnership with ICTC and ARIN,” Zak said, “Indiana County will provide financial assistance to enhance educational, training and support services for workforce development targeted for the construction trades.”
Also before the commissioners Wednesday, David Morrow, ICOPD deputy director for Community Development & Housing, asked the board to appvoe a change order in the contract with Sheesley Electric for the Indiana County Community Action Program Food Bank Warehouse Renovation Phase II Project.
The commissioners approved the request that adds $14,285 to provide a conduit from the interior Automatic Transfer Switch to the exterior location of a future emergency generator, electrical modifications and elimination of an unused second meter socket.
The change order increases the contract to $129,285. Morrow said it would be covered by multi-source grant funds.
Also Wednesday, at the request of ICOPD Economic Development Chief Dana P. Henry, on behalf of his agency and other partners in the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, the commissioners approved a proclamation of April 30 through May 6 as Small Business Week in Indiana County.
“The declaration is to bring attention to the residents of Indiana County that America’s progress has been driven by pioneers who think big, take risks and work hard,” Henry said. “From the storefront shops that anchor Main Street to the high-tech startups that keep America on the cutting edge, small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the cornerstones of our nation’s promise.”
CEO is a partnership involving the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Development Corporation and the county commissioners.
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman read from the proclamation about how “the commonwealth’s more than one million small businesses that account for 2.5 million jobs and nearly half of our nearly half of our private sector employment” are evidence that “entrepreneurship continues to be one of the best pathways to the American Dream.”
Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith read how “the President of the United States has proclaimed National Small Business Week every year since 1963 to highlight the programs and services available to entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. Small Business Administration and other government agencies.”
And Commissioner Sherene Hess said “small businesses remain the heartbeat of our communities and the American economy, employing more than half of our nation’s workers, inventing and innovating to launch new technologies and create new American-led industries, enriching our Main Streets with storefront shops, making parts and products in America to fuel our supply chains, and building our nation’s infrastructure (as it serves) as the backbone of our economy.”