As this reporter put it in a Jan. 3, 2019, Indiana Gazette article, John Dee or “J.D.” Varner led what one may consider an interesting life.
He graduated from Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) in 1957 and then married fellow Indiana graduate Daria Troyan on June 28, 1958.
They would have four children, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He would win two terms as mayor of Indiana, in 1989 and 1993.
On Friday, he received what could be called a crown of life, having run his race and kept faith, as St. Paul might put it, as J.D. Varner, 87, died peacefully at home, being surrounded by family members.
“Mayor Varner had success in business, an enduring marriage with children, and a radio program that ran for almost 60 years,” former state Rep. and more-recent lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Coleman said in a Facebook post. “But, like Dave Frick, Bill Shane, and other great men of Indiana who preceded him in death, JD really wanted to know if you were following Jesus.”
Ken Hoculock, also known as Ken Hawk to Saxonburg radio listeners and broadcast friends across the region, recalled on Facebook how Varner “had the patience of a saint anytime I screwed up the airing of one of his tapes for ‘Layman’s Witness’ on WDAD back in the 1980s.”
At the end of that decade came a milestone for something else Varner did over the years with Christian broadcast ministry, an effort that brought him a national spotlight late in 2018, when he was honored by Singing News, Salem Publishing’s “printed voice of Southern Gospel music,” as winner of the December 2018 Golden Mic Award.
Singing News noted in particular Varner’s involvement with “This Sunday Morning,” a weekly package of inspirational programs aired since October 1989 by what today is Renda Broadcasting’s WDAD-1450/100.3.
It marked its 1,000th edition on Dec. 9, 2018.
It also called attention to his starting “The Christian Witness,” first known as “The Laymen’s Witness,” in February 1966 on WDAD.
It was the fruit of another experience in 1965 — one Varner described as God doing a healing miracle in his life.
“Dr. Kenneth Sayers, a local physician, was unable to define the illness,” Varner recalled in an email to this reporter. “I was at home, in bed for a month, couldn’t stand the weight of a bed sheet on my body, being nourished by soup, sherbet, etc., eating nothing solid for a month.”
In fact, he went on, he was sucking on ice cubes to sustain life in the last four days before a group of Christian businessmen, acquaintances from a Bible study, called on him.
“They told me that Dr. Sayers had called them at the restaurant where the Bible study was held, and asked them to pray for me,” Varner recalled. “Rather than just bowing their heads and praying for me at the Bible study, they came to my home to pray for me.”
It was an early-morning visit that led Varner “into the assurance that Jesus was my savior and Lord.” There, he said, “the missionary who was in the group told me he wanted to share a passage of Scripture with me that he had never used before, but believed God was leading him to this passage, James 5:13: ‘Is there any sick among you, let him call for the elders of the church that they might pray for him and anoint him for his healing.’”
It was likely oil for baking purposes from Daria Varner’s kitchen “and not from a sacred altar in Jerusalem,” Varner recalled. “The missionary, Jack Hill, anointed my head with oil while the other seven men laid their hands upon me and prayed.”
There was no immediate sign of change.
“I had felt nothing, no flashes, no fainting, no warmth, but I knew we had been faithful to God’s word,” Varner said. “Mid-morning I asked for a dish of sherbet. (At) noon, another dish of sherbet.
By midafternoon, I asked if we had any meat in the house and (my wife) prepared a piece of steak for me, which I ate.”
After finishing that steak for supper, “then I knew that God was doing a miracle in my life,” Varner said. “Dr. Sayers then sent me to be examined by the dean of the School of Internal Medicine in a Pittsburgh hospital. After a thorough examination, this professional medical person simply announced, ‘My examination proves you have been an extremely sick man … but the good news is, you’ve passed the crisis … and in time, you’re going to be fully recovered.’”
There would be a couple more weeks of recuperation, during which Varner mulled over what God would have him do.
“I thought about radio, but when I was a senior in Indiana High School, I had tried out for the Senior Broadcasting Club … but was rejected because I spoke in a monotone,” Varner said.
“But, the thoughts of radio ministry persisted.”
He focused on WDAD’s regular offering of time to clergy in the Indiana area to provide a message each weekday evening, and thought about an interview program where a lay person could share his or her faith during the time assigned to pastors.
He took his idea to WDAD and agreed to do one program each week for 10 weeks. However … “After praying about this opportunity for two days, and at that time only knowing eight people whom I thought would publicly talk about their faith in Christ, I decided that if I couldn’t find two more, I would double up on two of the eight, complete the 10 weeks’ programming, and be done,” Varner said.
He found more interviews — more than 2,600 by the time he was profiled in Singing News. And he found more over the years, starting with his contacting the late Richard M. Sherry after he bought WDAD and WQMU (then FM 103.1) in 1988.
“Sunday morning broadcasts on WDAD had been simply a continuation of their daily ‘Good Time Oldies’ music, with little to no ‘inspiration’ being provided, other than they would feature a local church service at 11 a.m.,” Varner said. “I approached Dick Sherry with an offer to purchase a five-hour block of Sunday morning time, 6 to 11 a.m. for Christian broadcasting, recognizing that I did not want to interfere with the local church services they were already providing.”
Sherry eventually agreed to sell those hours for $500, or about $100 per hour. Some commercial businesses support the five-hour block, while other funding comes from listeners seeking to support the WDAD programming.
“Many of these listeners are preparing to go to Sunday school and church; others are “shut-ins” and can’t get out to church, so they listen to “This Sunday Morning” for some insights into Christian living,” Varner said.
“This Sunday Morning” continued after Renda Broadcasting acquired WDAD and WQMU from Sherry in 2003.
Meanwhile, Sherry told Varner of another possibility for Christian outreach — that led to the construction of Worldwide Media Under God, or low-power WMUG-105.1 in the Indiana area, and streaming its audio at wmugradio.org.
Varner cited a Scripture that has been “our biblical mandate from the beginning,” from the Sermon on the Mount.
As Jesus is quoted in Matthew 5:16, “Let your Light so shine before others, that they might see your good works and give the glory to God.”
Indiana County Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb quoted that verse in his Facebook eulogy of Varner.
“He expressed to me recently his thankfulness for his wonderful family and the excellent care they were giving him,” Degenkolb posted. “Our community has been blessed for many years through his ministries of radio, public speaking, community leadership, and the countless ways that God used him.”
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana is handling arrangements.
A public funeral service is scheduled Saturday at 1 p.m. at Grace Methodist Church along South Seventh Street in downtown Indiana, with visitation scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church parlors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends honor Varner’s life with contributions to “The Christian Witness,” P.O. Box 223, Indiana, PA 15701.
