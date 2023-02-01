Following up on its annual list of the Top 100 business people in Central Pennsylvania, the State College-based Pennsylvania Business Central has listed its Top 100 Organizations of 2023.
Once again, Indiana County is well-represented, with nine organizations on the list, some of which also are represented among Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 business people of 2023:
• Antria Inc., a clinical research site located in White Township, whose stated mission is to be dedicated to discovery and committed to care. Antria provides research to the community through various specimen collections as well as clinical trials.
• Evergreen Insurance, an Indiana-based concern formed in 1980 to focus on the region’s energy industry, but since has acquired experience in commercial, farm and personal insurance, touting its association with The Reschini Group and S&T Bank. Joe Reschini is on the PBC Top 100 businesspeople, as Evergreen CEO and president of The Reschini Group.
• First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, Indiana-based holding company for First Commonwealth Bank, which has expanded into western and central Pennsylvania (including its acquisition of Centric Financial Corp.), with 119 community offices and business banking centers in Pittsburgh, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
it is represented on the Top 100 list of business people by bank Senior Vice President and Pennsylvania state President Dave Reed, and FCFC Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jane Grebenc.
• ICW Vocational Services, based in Indiana, with a stated mission to teach, empower, and support individuals with disabilities through a continuum of services, and promote lifelong learning to maximize the individual’s potential to obtain their goals with dignity.
• Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, a network that includes the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Development Corp., Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Laura Herrington, executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, is on PBC’s list of Top 100 business people, as is IUP Director of Strategic Partnerships Christina Koren.
• Quintech Electronics & Communications, founded in 1989, is a White Township-based state-of-the-art designer and manufacturer of RF signal management communications equipment for satellite, government, wireless telecommunications, broadcast and CATV service providers.
• The Reschini Group, founded by the late Rose Reschini in 1938, and one of the most widely known and respected insurance firms in Indiana County and the region, annually writes millions of dollars of property, casualty and employee benefit coverage for a spectrum of commercial, public sector and individual policyholders.
• S&T Bank, founded in 1902 as Savings & Trust Company of Indiana, providing a full range of financial services to families and businesses in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, with $9.1 billion in assets and approximately 75 locations. It is represented on the Top 100 business people by David G. Antolik, president and member of the board of directors of bank holding company S&T Bancorp.
• UpStreet Architects, with offices in Indiana and Johnstown, providing architectural, planning, landscape architecture, interior design and project management services, with numerous new construction, renovation, rehabilitation and historic preservation projects over the past three decades in urban, suburban and rural environments.
Pennsylvania Business Central is a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.