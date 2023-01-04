Officials at Excela Health and Butler Health System announced Tuesday that they have finalized the joining of the two organizations, creating a new health system serving western Pennsylvania.
Excela and BHS officials said a Definitive Agreement and other legal documentation have been submitted to state and federal governments for review. They said the transaction was made official on New Year’s Day.
“This was the crucial final step in bringing the two organizations together” said Ken DeFurio, former president and CEO of BHS, and now president and CEO of the new system. “We now look forward to implementing the opportunities that we’ve identified and discovering new ones.”
John Sphon, former CEO of Excela who will be retiring in March, said it was a watershed moment for the two hospital networks, which extend from Clarion to Mount Pleasant and Butler to Latrobe.
“It marks a turning point that will change the landscape of healthcare in our region for the betterment of both Excela and Butler and, most importantly, the patients we will serve together,” said Sphon, who will remain in an advisory capacity for several months and then as a trustee of the new organization.
A name for the merged system hasn’t been coined.
“We hope to have a name to announce by end of month,” Butler Health System Director of Public Relations Jana Panther said.
The new system will employ approximately 7,300 people, have more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners and serve a population of 750,000 across multiple counties in western and west-central Pennsylvania, including networks of local centers in Butler, Clarion, Westmoreland, Fayette, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties.
“BHS has an excellent relationship with IRMC in cardiology, and this will not change,” Panther said, referring to a unit BHS and Indiana Regional Medical Center utilize along Wayne Avenue, less than a mile from the IRMC campus in the 119 Professional Center in White Township.
BHS also has outpatient Services and a FasterCare urgent care center in Franklin Village Mall, just over two miles from the ACMH Hospital campus in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.
Excela’s outreach includes its Saltsburg Family Medicine primary care center along Ninth Street on the outskirts of Saltsburg, and seven different operations under the umbrella of Blairsville Medical Park, along Club Lane and Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township, across the street from IRMC’s Chestnut Ridge urgent care center.
K&L Gates LLP represented Butler Health System in the transaction. Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC represented Excela Health. DeFurio and Sphon thanked both firms for their guidance and advice throughout the process.