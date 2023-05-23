BUTLER — The merger of Butler Health System and Excela Health will be known as Independence Health System, officials of the two hospital networks announced Monday.
“Last June, two like-minded, independent health systems announced their intent to come together with the goal of creating a new and distinct healthcare choice for patients in western Pennsylvania,” said Ken DeFurio, who had been chief executive officer of Butler Health System and now will be president and CEO of Independence Health System.
The combination of Butler, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals and numerous outpatient facilities over a 10-county area will be the third largest in western Pennsylvania, after UPMC Health System and Allegheny Health Network.
“‘Independence’ represents important distinctions for the new system,” DeFurio said. “As the new name denotes, we offer a scope of services and clinical programs that is locally based, locally controlled, and available to patients without having the need for them or their families to travel long distances. Our commitment to providing the very highest level of care in our communities is unwavering.”
It has 7,300 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, serving a population of 750,000.
“On Jan. 1 of this year we successfully formed the new organization,” DeFurio said. “Independence Health System has a breadth and depth of services that make it indispensable to our patients and physicians.”
That includes facilities in Butler, Clarion, Westmoreland, Fayette, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties. Indiana County facilities include a cardiology unit Butler Health System and Indiana Regional Medical Center utilize along Wayne Avenue, less than a mile from the IRMC campus in the 119 Professional Center in White Township.
BHS also has outpatient Services and a FasterCare urgent care center in Franklin Village Mall, just over two miles from the ACMH Hospital campus in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.
Excela’s outreach includes its Saltsburg Family Medicine primary care center along Ninth Street on the outskirts of Saltsburg, and seven different operations under the umbrella of Blairsville Medical Park, along Club Lane and Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township, across the street from IRMC’s Chestnut Ridge urgent care center.
The new system’s logo denotes a combination of care and culture: A medical cross surrounded by circles representing the interconnectedness of physicians, nurses and other segments of staff who provide or support care for patients.
The goals of the new health system resonate with physician executive leadership.
“Having the wider resources of a large medical staff and the breadth of knowledge among clinicians and staff all united in patient care amplifies the use of best practices and evidence-based treatment in every patient encounter,” said Carol Fox, MD, FAAFP, Independence’s chief medical officer.
“Clearly, we now have a greater opportunity and a broader footprint from which we can work together to improve the lives of our patients across our continuum of care,” said David Rottinghaus, MD, president of the Independence Health Physician Network.
“I have spent months getting to know the doctors, nurses and staff throughout the system,” DeFurio concurred. “I can tell you that to a person, we take great pride in what we do. Independence is a name that rings true to all of us, and it is at the core of our mission and vision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.