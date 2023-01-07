It took five days into the New Year, but Indiana County’s first baby of 2023 was born Thursday in the It’s A Wonderful Life Maternity Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Caleb Gnagey, son of Hannah and Michael Gnagey of Indiana, came into the world weighing seven pounds, two ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
Caleb was delivered by Dr. Quiniece Hurdle, of the IRMC obstetrics and gynecology team.
Hospital officials said Caleb and his parents received a gift from IRMC for the momentous occasion.