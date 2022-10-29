With unanimous votes in the state House and Senate, a bill that would make it easier for Indiana and other State System of Higher Education universities to hire campus police officers was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he was a co-sponsor along with House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, and Rep. Clint Howlett, R-Tioga County, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Welfare.
House Bill 1988 would place campus police departments and campus police officers under the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including the IUP Police Department, under the auspices of the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Education Training and Commission for police certification, commission and training.
In the memorandum seeking others to sponsor HB 1988, Owlett wrote that, “like all municipal police officers, State System police officers are required to complete the initial MPOETC basic police officer educational training program before becoming police officers.”
However, he went on, “Unlike municipal police officers who are considered MPOETC-certified and can be immediately employed, a State System University is required to seek and obtain a commission for each police officer from the governor via Pennsylvania’s Department of Education before he or she may conduct police duties.”
It meant that officers who graduate from either IUP’s or Mansfield University’s MPOETC-certified police training academies can and do conduct police duties in Indiana, Mansfield or Clarion boroughs, but would need the governor’s commission on top of that to join any of the campus police departments.
“Removing this unnecessary and duplicative paperwork will help make our campuses safer because it will allow officers to get to work that much faster,” Oberlander said.