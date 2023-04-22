Releasing balloons

Assembled for Friday’s ribbon cutting were, from left, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard, Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, Jennifer Bush from state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office, Aster Mullaney, Colton Yingling, Brian Bemish, ModWash General Manager Susan Miller, Keirstin McCachren, Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, Ben Bush from state Sen. Joe Pittman’s office, and Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith.

 Courtesy Indiana County Chamber of Commerce

Balloons were released Friday as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ModWash, which conducted a grand opening of its 14th Pennsylvania location at 1416 Indian Springs Road in White Township.

The car wash replaces former Ponderosa restaurant that was located between Heatherbrae Square and Ruby Tuesday.

ModWash General Manager Susan Miller, of Indiana, has eight employees working daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. there.

ModWash offers various monthly memberships. Those needing more information can call (724) 201-2572.

