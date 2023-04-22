Balloons were released Friday as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ModWash, which conducted a grand opening of its 14th Pennsylvania location at 1416 Indian Springs Road in White Township.
The car wash replaces former Ponderosa restaurant that was located between Heatherbrae Square and Ruby Tuesday.
ModWash General Manager Susan Miller, of Indiana, has eight employees working daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. there.
ModWash offers various monthly memberships. Those needing more information can call (724) 201-2572.