U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, in his role as chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, has asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office to identify and examine accessibility gaps in rural and tribal transit service for older adults and people with disabilities.
Noting plans by federal agencies to distribute tens of billions of dollars for public transportation from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Casey and his colleagues want the GAO to identify and examine accessibility gaps in rural and tribal transit service.
“Over the past four decades, the population of older adults has increased disproportionately in rural areas compared to urban areas,” according to the letter to GAO Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro. “The vast majority of older adults wish to age in place, yet they typically outlive their ability to drive. Rural counties, meanwhile, have the highest incidences of people with disabilities in the United States.”
Casey is joined by fellow Aging Committee Democratic member Sens. John Fetterman of Braddock, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
Among the issues the senators raise:
• “To what extent do those communities face challenges in ensuring that people with disabilities and older adults have access to transit, including challenges related to affordability, comprehensiveness, and reliability? (And) what new challenges for providing those services do those communities anticipate over the next decade?”
• “To what extent do those communities promote cooperation between governments and across agencies, including with local Area Agencies on Aging, to meet those needs?
• “Has federal support for other types of infrastructure, such as rural broadband, benefited rural and tribal transit services, including support through the IIJA?”
In turn, the senators want Congress and the federal government to eliminate barriers to public transportation for older adults and people with disabilities in rural communities,” the senators wrote. “Without transportation options, older adults in rural and tribal communities may not receive medical care and are at risk of social isolation, depression, and malnutrition.”
Locally, Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO) Executive Director John R. Kanyan agrees about the need for public transportation in rural areas, including Indiana County where IndiGO’s Shared Ride program covers every part of the county and is continuing to grow.
Kanyan said that growth is because of the Find My Ride application developed at PennDOT’s Bureau of Transportation.
“It has become very easy to register for any program that applies to the individuals,” Kanyan said. “Our partners, including (Indiana Regional Medical Center), health care facilities and (Indiana County) Aging Services have been very helpful in getting people registered.”
The IndiGO director said anyone can register themselves at www.apply.findmyride.penndot.pa.gov or call the authority’s White Township office at (724) 465-2140.
In a testimonial brochure provided to The Indiana Gazette, IndiGO said its Fixed Route service “provides low-cost, safe and reliable transportation throughout Indiana County, ensuring access to education, employment, shopping, and other life-sustaining needs.”
The brochure said total ridership is rebounding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, to 138,041 passengers in 2021.
“Of these passengers, 15,150 were seniors over 65 receiving free transportation through the Free Transit Program,” the brochure said. “IndiGO Shared Ride service provides Door-to-Door transportation open to the public. Seniors 65+ and passengers registered with the PwD (Persons with Disabilities) program are eligible for an 85 (percent) reduction to the public fare thanks to the (Pennsylvania) Lottery. Including trips coordinated with DHS, IndiGO provided 34,554 trips to seniors, persons with disabilities, their assistants, and Medical Assistance Transportation clients. These trips provide essential access to medical, social, and other life- sustaining needs for people to remain independent and healthy.”
Casey’s office said IIJA increased funding for rural transit to more than $4.58 billion through the Rural Area Formula Grants program, including increased funding for the Public Transportation on Indian Reservations Program and the Appalachian Development Public Transportation Assistance Program.
Kanyan said IndiGO also is in the process of developing a Transportation Development Plan, working with a team of consultants to improve Fixed Route transportation based on results and feedback from multi-public forums and committees.
“Included in this project will be a study of MicroTransit, which will make transportation possible for underserved or unserved areas with affordable public transit,” the IndiGo executive director said.
The Shared Ride program is open to the public and programs are available that discount the fares.
Kanyan said IndiGO Shared Ride service is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., and includes service to Allegheny County for appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at a cost of $15 per round trip per person.
The reduced cost is courtesy of the PA Lottery for those clients 65 or over and requires two people to make the trip. Kanyan said the lottery pays 85 percent of the fare for clients over 65, thanks to Aging Services. He said anyone registered with ASI travels at a further discounted rate each way in Indiana County.