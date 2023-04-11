SCRANTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, has announced his intention to seek a fourth term in the United States Senate.
“I’m running for re-election because with so much on the line for Pennsylvania’s working families,” Casey said in a press release issued early Monday. “I want to keep delivering results for Pennsylvania.”
Casey touted his being the only person to have won six statewide elections in the Keystone State, including two terms as state auditor general (1997-2005) and one as state treasurer (2005-07) before defeating incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Santorum in 2006.
He also had an unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2002 against former Philadelphia Mayor and eventual winner Ed Rendell, who later endorsed Casey in his run against Santorum.
In an October 2022 interview at The Indiana Gazette, Casey said legislation passed in the previous two years provided the federal government with an opportunity to invest in communities that haven’t been invested in before, in terms of infrastructure, in his lifetime.
“We could not recover from COVID-19 without the American Rescue Plan Act,” Casey said, referring to that bill as well as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) and the Inflation Reduction Act, that passed Congress since President Biden took office.
The American Rescue Plan’s purpose was to provide assistance to local governments that lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $25,130,049 to Indiana County; $19,349,776 to Armstrong County; $12,985,186 to Jefferson County; and $141,849,399 to Westmoreland County.
That includes allocations to each county plus what was distributed to individual municipalities. Indiana received $16,330,195, Armstrong $12,574,015, Jefferson $8,434,797, and Westmoreland $105,319,216.
Casey worked with former U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, furthering a tradition of joining to promote candidates for federal jobs with his support for Cindy K. Chung, who went from U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania to a judgeship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
However, their support for former state police Troop A Commander Stephen K. Eberle to serve as U.S. Marshal for Western Pennsylvania hasn’t yet worked out. Biden renominated Eberle on Jan. 23 and on March 9 he was placed on the Senate Executive Calendar for consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Casey also has endured what his office termed successful surgery for prostate cancer.
“His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well,” his office stated on Feb. 14, “and (the doctor) confirmed that the senator should not require further treatment.”
In his announcement, Casey included among his accomplishments:
• Taking on China and protecting Pennsylvania jobs. He fought to pass the CHIPS Act to give American workers a leg up and is fighting back against unfair trade practices by China.
• Breaking through Washington gridlock to make a meaningful difference in Pennsylvanians’ lives. Bob Casey fought to pass landmark legislation to cap the cost of insulin for seniors and expand access to veterans’ health care.
• Standing up for Pennsylvania’s children and families. Bob Casey is helping parents with the cost of raising kids by fighting to make child care more affordable and he’s keeping children safe by passing the STURDY Act, a law to strengthen safety standards to stop furniture accidents that have devastated too many families.
He also fought to pass a bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act which helps ensure pregnant workers are treated fairly on the job.
• Fighting for seniors. As Chair of the Senate Aging Committee, Casey stressed standing up to Wall Street banks in order to protect pensions, and opposing efforts to privatize Social Security in the stock market.
“There’s still more work to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful corporate special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians a little bit easier,” Casey said. “I won’t back down from any fight for communities and families across our commonwealth.”
A likely fall 2024 opponent for Casey is Dave McCormick, the son of a Plumville native who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nod last year but reportedly is getting early support from Republicans for next year.
“Bob Casey votes for Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s failing, far-left agenda 100% of the time,” McCormick said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Thanks to Casey’s support for open borders, 5,000 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to fentanyl in 2020 alone. Pennsylvania is the second biggest gas-producing state in the country, yet Casey’s support for leftist energy policies has cost our state thousands of jobs. And even though Philadelphia has one of the highest murder rates in the country, Casey has done nothing to fight crime and instead has supported dangerous policies.”
McCormick said a vote for Casey is a vote for a Washington insider aligned with President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, “and not a leader we can count on to deliver a better future for our great commonwealth.”