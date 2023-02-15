The United States Departments of the Treasury and Energy as well as the Internal Revenue Service have released information on provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at incentivizing investment in underserved communities and hard-hit coal communities.
“These investments will also allow for existing energy infrastructure to be retooled for the clean energy economy and lower energy costs for families who have struggled to pay their utility bills,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Monday.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, focused on a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, or IRA, also known as Public Law No. 117-169, that would provide tax credits to manufacturers in coal communities.
“These credits will bring new, cutting-edge jobs to the Pennsylvania’s coal country, revitalizing our communities and helping our workers to earn the family-sustaining wages they deserve,” Casey said.
Casey said the tax credits can be used to build, expand, or retrofit clean manufacturing facilities, recycling, industrial decarbonization, and more, in what the senator called “energy communities,” areas whose economies and jobs are or were dependent on the coal, oil or natural gas energy sectors.
“As we work to build a clean energy economy, I fought to ensure that manufacturing jobs end up in the communities who powered our Nation for generations,” Casey said.
Casey’s statement won applause from Byron G. Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, as well as the Indiana County Development Corporation.
“On behalf of the Indiana County Commissioners and the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, we certainly appreciate Sen. Casey’s leadership on this issue,” Stauffer said, “and will work with his team and that of the entire Federal delegation to seek out opportunities to utilize this program for the advancement of our manufacturing sector as our local and regional economies continue to innovate and transition.”
The Indiana County CEO, in turn, is a network that includes the county board of commissioners, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The senior Pennsylvania senator said IRA provided $10 billion in new funding for the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit program, including at least $4 billion for projects communities with closed coal mines or retired coal-fired power plants.
He said one study indicated that this credit could create 92,000 new jobs over the next ten years, including 36,800 in former coal communities.
Matt Smith, recently-named chief growth officer of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, said his agency appreciated Casey’s efforts to foster the creation and implementation of tax credits for manufacturers in energy communities across the nation, including those in Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland and the seven other counties covered by ACCD in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“Manufacturing has been a key component of our region’s economic vitality for over a century and remains a significant asset to southwestern Pennsylvania, now and into the future,” said Smith, a former Pittsburgh area state senator with family ties to Indiana County.
“Southwestern Pennsylvania has a legacy of energy innovation and critical assets,” Smith continued, “top-tier R&D centers (academic, corporate and government), a robust innovation ecosystem, and plentiful natural and human resources, which all align with the scope of this federal investment, as well as additional grant opportunities, that can shape the future of energy in the Pittsburgh region and beyond.”
Smith also said the tax credits can be used for a multitude of opportunities, which underscore the potential for the region’s energy opportunity, as “an all-of-the-above approach that creates a future defined by positive impacts on employment, economy and environment.”
The ACCD official also said the conference is remaining true to its commitment to partner across sectors, public, private, academic, labor and philanthropy, to grow the economy in a way that provides opportunities for all residents in every corner of the region.
Casey said the application process for the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit program will begin on May 31.