U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said legislation passed in the past two years has provided the federal government with an opportunity to invest in communities that haven’t been invested in before, in terms of infrastructure, in his lifetime.
During an interview at The Indiana Gazette Monday, Casey said, “we could not recover from COVID-19 without the American Rescue Plan Act.”
That was one of three bills cited by Casey, along with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) and the more-recent Inflation Reduction Act, that passed Congress since President Biden took office.
ARPA and IIJA received bipartisan support in the Democratic-controlled Congress, while IRA passed without any Republican votes.
In an interview two weeks before the mid-term general election, when asked about what might happen if Republicans took back majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, Casey said, “I will not speculate on something so negative.”
However, he said, “if I was on the other side, I would expect to be ahead.” He said Attorney General Josh Shapiro would be elected to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman would be elected to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley.
Asked if he could work with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz if he defeats Fetterman, Casey said, “I think I will be able to work with John Fetterman in the Senate.”
Casey has worked with Toomey, furthering a tradition of joining to promote candidates for federal jobs, such as President Joe Biden’s nominees to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, current Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, and the U.S. Marshal’s office for Western Pennsylvania, former state police Troop A Commander Stephen Eberle.
He expected both to be confirmed, along with others that will come up when the Senate returns to session for a brief time after the election, on Nov. 14.
“I think we have more district court nominees in our 12 years than any state that has a split delegation” where a Democrat and a Republican serve as U.S. Senators, Casey said.
It is Casey’s second visit to Indiana this month. Earlier, he met with officials of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center, as well as students, to hear about the challenges and opportunities in front of them as they work to serve rural communities in Indiana County and beyond.
As he said at that time, “I’m going to keep fighting to deliver health care resources to Indiana County and all rural communities in Pennsylvania.”
Casey said it would be politically foolish to reverse any provisions of IIJA, while “they could try” to reverse provisions of IRA but that would be “terribly adverse for these communities” benefiting from that act.
He said there are projections that IIJA will create 30,000 jobs per year over the next 10 years in Pennsylvania, while IRA is projected to create 20,000 jobs per year over the next 10 years in the Keystone State.
Casey called it a once-in-a-generation investment in the state’s crumbling infrastructure, including:
• For restoration of the U.S. Route 422 bridge over Two Lick Creek in White Township, $9,827,000.
• For Westmoreland County Transportation Authority, $3,000,000.
• For culvert work and river dredging at the Conemaugh River Lake Dam, $1,150,000.
• For erosion remediation and facility repairs at Crooked Creek Lake in Armstrong County, $700,000.
There also is money for aviation improvements, including $159,000 for Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, $2,518,629 for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, and $110,000 for the Punxsutawney Regional Airport.
He also pointed to other benefits of IRA, including a $2,000 cap on yearly out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part D beginning in 2025, while prescription drug provisions also will be phased in.
“The negotiations for lower prices will go into effect two years from now,” Casey said.
Asked about the impact it might have on research and development for new medications, Casey said “the evidence is pretty strong” that new medications are being developed in other countries despite lower drug costs.
He also said there are “already significant dollars” provided through the National Institutes of Health in the U.S.
Meanwhile, regarding the concern about additional funding for Internal Revenue Service personnel, Casey said, “we’ve been living with the reality of a tax gap,” as high as $1 trillion.
“There will be basic fairness,” the Democratic senator said. “Not more than what they owe, only what they owe.”
He said the IRS had been “starved over the past decade” and its services compromised, and tax audits on wealthy Americans were “way down in the last decade.”
He insisted that “the intent ... is to focus on the 1 percent of the wealthiest,” and that “this is not a new tax on them.”
While IIFA and ARC may have future impact, Casey said ARPA’s impact is done.
IRA also emphasizes clean energy. Casey said its goal is to lower emissions 40 percent by 2030, and reducing the federal budget deficit by $300 billion.
He said Pennsylvania still has a significant reliance upon natural gas and that gas, coal and nuclear still account for three-quarters of Pennsylvania power supplies.
He doesn’t see a need to choose between existing jobs and a clean energy future.
“We’re demonstrating in Pennsylvania you can create a lot of jobs and a clean energy future and do it in a way that utilizes American resources, helping American companies, and creating jobs, union jobs.”
The American Rescue Plan’s purpose was to provide assistance to local governments that lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $25,130,049 to Indiana County; $19,349,776 to Armstrong County; $12,985,186 to Jefferson County; and $141,849,399 to Westmoreland County.
That includes allocations to each county plus what was distributed to individual municipalities. Indiana received $16,330,195, Armstrong $12,574,015, Jefferson $8,434,797, and Westmoreland $105,319,216.
There also were expanded child tax credit payments. As listed for area counties:
• In Indiana County, where 14,000 children were eligible, 8,000 payments were made, averaging $450 per family, for a total tax cut of $3.6 million.
• In Armstrong County, where 11,000 children were eligible, 7,000 payments were made, averaging $414 per family, for a total tax cut of $2.9 million.
• In Westmoreland County, where 55,000 children were eligible, 35,000 payments were made, averaging $411 per family, for a total tax cut of $14.4 million.
• In Jefferson County, where 8,000 children were eligible, 4,000 payments were made, averaging $550 per family, for a total tax cut of $2.2 million.