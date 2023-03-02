At football games, one sees winners saying they’ll celebrate a victory with a trip to Disney World.
If one’s in business, however, the celebration could be an opportunity to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
“Amazing experience being with our team at First Commonwealth Bank ringing the closing bell ... to celebrate Centric Bank becoming part of our bank,” FCB’s Pennsylvania State President Dave Reed posted on Facebook after spending Wednesday on Wall Street.
On Feb. 1, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, FCB’s Indiana-based holding company, announced that it had completed a previously announced acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation, parent company of Harrisburg-based Centric Bank.
“We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger with Centric and are excited to build upon the terrific relationships that Centric has developed over the years,” said FCFC President and Chief Executive Officer T. Michael Price. “This combination expands our presence into the attractive Pennsylvania markets in and around Harrisburg, Lancaster, Devon and Doylestown.”
Price said Centric is well-respected within those communities “with proven leadership,” and First Commonwealth’s mission will be “to improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”
In September of last year, FCFC and Centric, based in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan for the merger.
The two financial institutions said it would be an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.20 per share, or approximately $144 million in the aggregate, based upon the preceding 10-day volume weighted average closing stock price of First Commonwealth as of Aug. 29, 2022.
Centric shareholders will be entitled to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.09 shares of First Commonwealth common stock for each Centric common share.
In connection with the closing of the merger, First Commonwealth appointed former Centric President and CEO Patricia A. Husic to FCFC’s board of directors.
“We are equally excited for this strategic partnership and the opportunity to gain deeper market share in Central PA and the greater Philadelphia region,” Husic said. “We have admired the leadership of Mike Price, the culture that has been built by their team, and the reputation of First Commonwealth as a premier financial institution in Pennsylvania.”
Founded in 2007, Centric and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is a locally owned, locally loaned community bank, providing competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry.
The two institutions said the business combination will produce a combined company with approximately $10.6 billion in total assets. Centric will contribute approximately $1 billion in total assets, $900 million in total deposits, $900 million in total loans, seven branch locations and one loan production office in the Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Lancaster metropolitan statistical areas to the combined entity.
The transaction represented a continuation of First Commonwealth’s commercially-focused expansion strategy into higher growth metro markets and geographically builds upon its acquisition of 14 former Santander Bank, N.A. branches in central Pennsylvania in 2019.
That acquisition brought in 14 bank branches in State College, Lock Haven, Williamsport and Lewisburg.