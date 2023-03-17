High school seniors throughout Indiana and Armstrong counties are taking part in a Senior Soft Skills Challenge sponsored by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
The classrooms for this challenge are various host locations throughout downtown Indiana.
"The Senior Soft Skills Challenge takes students to the businesses and gives them a chance to demonstrate mastery of soft skills in a practical setting,” said Stacie Isenberg, curriculum specialist at ARIN IU 28. “Our hosts have been so generous with their time, space and knowledge, and our students have provided positive feedback on the event so far."
Senior students from each Indiana County high school are involved, along with Apollo-Ridge, Leechburg Area and West Shamokin high schools in Armstrong County.
“We have partnered with several businesses and organizations throughout the downtown Indiana area to create opportunities for the students to begin applying many of the essential skills that are being reinforced in the school districts and with our Indiana County Ready program," said chamber President Mark Hilliard.
Indiana County READY is a chamber-led business education program in all Indiana County school districts that assesses students during the school year in the categories of reliability, work ethic, communication, respect, professionalism and attendance.
Some activities for the students include having the opportunity to practice an elevator speech, choose appropriate attire for various professional situations, provide feedback for new initiatives at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, and visit the Indiana County Courthouse while meeting the Indiana County Commissioners.
The activities involved in the program will help the students further develop leadership, communication, professionalism, financial literacy, tact/manners, critical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork.
Businesses and organizations participating in Indiana County Ready include the 700 Shop, First Commonwealth Bank, Indiana County Court House, The Indiana Gazette, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana Theatre, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Jimmy Stewart Museum, Lucy Rae Gifts and More, Renda Broadcasting, S&T Bank, and the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center.
The chamber anticipates that the event will become an annual event for area high school seniors.