The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has issued a final call for nominations for the 2023 Indiana County Business Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame class will be announced at the chamber’s annual meeting on Dec. 15 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
In turn, a banquet honoring the latest Hall of Fame class will be held in June 2023.
The chamber said nomination forms are due by Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.
Forms can be obtained at the chamber office, 1019 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, or by contacting chamber President Mark Hilliard, at mhilliard@ indianacountychamber.com or at (724) 465-2511, or at the www.indiana countychamber.us website.