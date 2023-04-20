In a town hall held at the Indiana Area Junior High School auditorium Tuesday, community members, school administrators and education policy activists discussed the state of education in rural school districts.
The event was organized in response to a February ruling from the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court that declared the current structure for education funding unconstitutional.
Sponsored by the Indiana County Branch of the American Association of University Women, Education Voters of PA (Ed Voters) and PA Schools Work, the town hall was hosted by Indiana Area School District education director Robert Heinrich, who began by introducing the moderator for the evening, Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess.
Hess then introduced the two speakers — Susan Spicka, who is the executive director of Education Voters of PA; and Matthew Splain, who is the superintendent of Otto-Eldred School District and president of the Pa. Association of Rural and Small Schools.
‘We have two reading specialists for 1,200 students’
Spicka, who began her advocacy for education in 2011, outlined the background of the lawsuit for attendees.
Concerns over inequitable funding for public schools is what led to the lawsuit being brought to the Commonwealth Court. According to Spicka, the average funding share from the state is 38 percent, putting Pennsylvania No. 45 in the nation for state share of funding for public schools.
The rest of the funding is supposed to be made up in property taxes, but many low-wealth neighborhoods suffer from underfunding due to this system.
“When we have such a heavy reliance on property taxes,” Spicka said, “low-wealth communities are simply unable to generate the revenue they need at the local level to provide students with the opportunities they need.”
This disparity in funding led to William Penn SD et al. v. PDE et al., the lawsuit filed on behalf of six school districts, four parents and two statewide organizations, in 2014. Initially rejected, the case was sent to the Commonwealth Court by the state Supreme Court in 2017 to determine what “thorough and efficient” means in the state constitution and determine whether the current system complies with the Education and Equal Protection Clauses.
The trial began in November 2021 and concluded after four months, 15,000 pages of court transcripts and 1,700 exhibits in March 2022, all of which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spicka showed attendees some notable examples of what low-wealth school districts must endure to make ends meet.
“These are kids that we are not able to get to,” David McAndrew Jr., superintendent of the Panther Valley School District, said in a quote, “but have been trapped in this poverty level over and over, because we’re not able to get to them and help them and there’s no end in sight for this.”
“We have two reading specialists for 1,200 students,” Dr. Amy Arcurio, superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District, said in another quote.
Spicka also explained how one elementary school had to share one toilet among 75 kindergarteners, leading to the 75:1 campaign by Ed Voters.
She continued her presentation by summing up the court’s finding.
“(The court) gave a standard for thorough and efficient,” Spicka said, “that requires every student receive a meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially and civically, which requires all students have access to a comprehensive, effective and contemporary system of public education.”
The court also concluded that there is evidence of insufficient resources, including funding and facilities, in low-wealth districts that cannot meet the standard it set forth.
The aftermath of a ‘historic’ case
“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer said in the memorandum opinion. “It is now the obligation of the legislature, executive branch and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this Commonwealth.”
Spicka opened her conclusion with this quote and explained to attendees that despite promising movement from Gov. Josh Shapiro and others, it is not out of the question that lawmakers could be slow to react to this decision.
“We work with advocates in North Carolina,” Spicka said, “and they got a decision like this 25 years ago and they are still trying to get their money and (state legislators) still have done nothing.”
Spicka and Ed Voters’ next project will be building a political will to make this substantial change and explained this will be the way to get legislature to move on this issue. She then yielded the lectern to Superintendent Splain.
‘We have some unique challenges as rural and small schools’
While Spicka provided a statewide look at the issue, Splain brought the issue closer to home. Splain served as superintendent in the Otto-Eldred School District since 2011 and provided an insight to how a small, rural district copes with finite resources.
The Otto-Eldred School District is located 1.5 hours south of Buffalo and 2 hours east of Erie in McKean County, and serves 550 students. According to Splain, the property taxes fund around 10 percent of the school’s budget with 80 percent to 85 percent coming from state funding.
“We are basically a state school,” he said. “We have very little wealth when it comes to property values. We have no industry. Years ago, the Ethan Allen furniture plant shut down.”
Changes in state funding especially hurt his district. Former Gov. Tom Corbett’s plan to cut $1 billion from public education came during Splain’s first year as superintendent and forced Otto-Eldred to make up for more than $1 million of funding taken away.
On top of its funding issues, the school educates a larger population of students in poverty and special needs students, some of which have to be transported an hour away just to meet their needs.
“We aren’t a large district,” Splain said, “but we have to cover 85 miles. Trying to keep students on the bus for less than an hour can be a challenge. We go to New York state to get Pennsylvania kids to bring back around just because of the way the roads traverse.
“Our students that are a career and technical focus, which we are trying to promote, they lose an hour of school per day just to get their welding or computer networking certificate.”
Staffing issues plague the New York-bordered district. The district isn’t in the position to hire specialized faculty, so many teachers are certified in and teach multiple subjects to students. Finding staff is hard enough, due to compensation limits, and replacing them is even harder.
“We have a college student teaching our music in elementary,” Splain said. “He’s allowed to do that because he’s in an elementary education program — doing a great job — but that’s a one-year solution for us. We don’t have a solution to fill that need right now without cutting staff further.”
Facilities, which Cohn Jubelirer determined must be safe and adequate, came under scrutiny as well. Splain compared the junior high school and the Otto-Eldred high school by saying that his school still looks like it was built in 1933, the year the school was built. The auditorium is well-kept, but trying keep up with maintenance with other aspects of the building have been challenging.
“We just, through a bond issuance, replaced the elementary school roof, which was 30 years old, which is an exorbitantly long life span for a roof. So, we’ve pushed things back but things get more expensive the longer you delay.”
Particularly frustrating for Splain was the response to the plaintiffs’ claims: “The evidence will show that the children in the petitioner districts have the basic instrumentalities for an adequate education with chairs to sit in, desk and tables to write at, walls and roofs and working plumbing.”
Splain followed up by mentioning how his school’s toilets have hot water instead of cold and cold water where there should be hot.
Another argument, which Splain says was more reasonable, boiled down to “when is enough, enough?”
“We can’t keep throwing money at solutions that we know aren’t working,” Splain said. “So, let’s figure out what is going to work. We need to see our kids graduating college- and career-ready.”
‘Tax the rich?’
After both speakers finished their presentations, attendees were encouraged to ask questions and provide input to Spicka and Splain. Hess screened every question, except for one, and asked them.
One question asked was how they thought the best way would be to raise more revenue for additional funding.
“Tax the rich?” Spicka said before she said Pennsylvania’s flat income tax, which taxes everyone 3.06 percent on their income regardless of amount, could be changed to tax wealthier citizens more to bring in additional revenue.
Splain said it’s important to see where the money is going right now, as education, prisons and health and human services make up a big portion of the state’s expenses. Gambling is a large revenue stream, he says, but it’s largely unknown where the revenue is going, and it’s something we should do for all revenue streams. Spicka followed up by mentioning since gambling came to Pennsylvania, $3.5 billion has been used to subsidize the horse-racing industry.
Additionally, Splain stressed that he doesn’t wish to take away from other departments, but rather “grow the pie” to ensure education needs are met.
Cyber charter schools drain funding from local schools
Among the issues frequently brought up was the amount public schools pay to charter schools in tuition, which Ed Voters says reached $2.6 billion for the 2020-2021 school year. For IASD, according to Heinrich, it pays $1.1 million.
“We spend that money on to put students on online programs that we use in our own schools,” he said. “It’s something that needs fixed. It’s something that would solve a lot of our problems if the legislature can find the way that makes that funding fair.”
“It affects the students through the funding stream,” Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, IASD Board of Directors vice president and Audit and Finance chair, said. “In the last decade, we spent millions on cyber charter school options. It’s not about school choice, it’s about what we’re paying for because we don’t know what their expenses are. Often their test scores are not where they should be and the taxpayers pay for that.”
Charter school funding is a topic that Spicka is particularly passionate about. The current way charter schools are paid for operate off of a 25-year-old law that does not distinguish between online and in-person education.
“When a kid goes to charter school,” Spicka said, “there’s a state calculation that tells the school district exactly what tuition they have to pay for a regular education student and a special education student. Neither of those amounts are based on what it actually costs for a kid to be educated, especially the cyber-charters.”
Charter schools largely get to spend that excess revenue on whatever they want, she said, and largely, according to Ed Voters in its fact sheet, students attending these schools perform average or worse, with only 61 percent of cyber charter school students graduating in four years.
She estimates that more than $400 million would be saved if the state aligns what school districts pay with how much it actually costs to educate a student at these charter schools.
‘The hardest thing to do is to kill a mascot’
One concern brought up are the closure or consolidation of rural schools to meet the needs of a new system. Splain believes that school districts aren’t at that point and that it’s imperative to preserve tradition.
“There’s so much pride and history,” he said, “in these school districts that it would be a very difficult thing to imagine. The tough part comes when the reality’s going to hit when you don’t have the staffing to come to (these rural schools). We aren’t there yet. We still have people who want to come to (these rural districts).”
He also brought up transportation issues the students would have to suffer if closures or consolidations were to happen, with students travelling farther to get to school or other educational programs.
Spicka said this is a complex issue since every district has different debts and teacher contracts.
“Oftentimes,” she said, “this isn’t going to save a lot of money because if one school district has a teacher contract that pays less, suddenly they have to be equal. If you have debt, you have to hold this share of debt. Like (Splain) said, you’re talking about distances students have to travel. If you got the tiny Fannett-Metal School District in Franklin County, they have 450 students and they’re on the bus for so long already, how long are you going to keep them on the bus?”
What’s next?
As advocacy groups pressure lawmakers into action, attendees asked what citizens can do to put this into motion.
Spicka started by saying its important for people to contact their legislator and tell them this issue is important to them, whether by call, letter or a face-to-face meeting.
“Sharing why it’s important and what it would mean for communities and building a relationship with your state representatives is the most important thing you can do,” she said. “A positive relationship where you could share your experiences and your knowledge and really talk to them, that’s what’s missing.”
Splain and Hess both agreed and added that it’s important that constituents come to representatives with both problems and solutions where possible.
However, Trimarchi Cuccaro said the board of directors for Indiana Area have tried to get in contact with representatives with no luck, especially about the charter school funding issue.
“We’ve told them time and again: ‘This is a huge drain on Indiana County,’” she said, “’every bit as much as our healthcare costs.’ So, these entities seem to be untouchable.”
Spicka says, in response, she’s optimistic about the new wave of lawmakers entering Harrisburg and that with these new legislators comes new opportunities to get them to form a group that will go to party leadership and demand they do something about this issue.