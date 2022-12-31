CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP — Officials in this eastern Indiana County municipality are mourning the loss of Township Supervisor Terry W. Stiffler.
“Terry was the catalyst for the strong and cooperative relationship between our township supervisors and our fire company,” township Fire Chief Jody Rainey posted on his company’s Facebook page. “Terry cared deeply about our township and recognized the importance of a strong partnership between the supervisors and fire company to best serve the residents of our community.”
Stiffler, 70, died Thursday.
“Terry was a great contributor to (Indiana County Community Action Program) food distribution as well,” Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess posted in response to the news. “(An) all around good man, he will (be) very much missed.”
In November 2021, Stiffler won a six-year term on the Cherryhill Township board, netting 651 votes. He served along with supervisors James Golden and Roger McDannell.
“We have a phenomenal working relationship with our supervisors,” Rainey said.
The Cherryhill Township fire chief said Stiffler’s death was “totally unexpected.”
On behalf of his company, Rainey posted, “our deepest condolences go out to his family, fellow supervisors and many friends.”
Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters only recently completed a brand new engine house along North Harmony Road in Penn Run.
“We got the occupancy permit in November,” Rainey said. “Hopefully we will have a dedication in April.”
Stiffler also is survived by his wife Marge, twin daughters Amanda and Melissa, and six grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Drew, Allie, Lexie and Samson.
“He was a good husband, a great father and a wonderful grandfather,” Stiffler’s son Jason Stiffler said Friday. “He was a good man, a man of the community. The community meant a lot to him.”
Rainey said Marge Stiffler was involved in the fire company’s ladies’ auxiliary, and the Stifflers’ children and grandchildren also are involved.
“They’re just good kids,” Rainey said. “They’re a very tight knit family.”
Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale, is handling arrangements. Jason Stiffler said visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., with a funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the home.
A private interment will follow.