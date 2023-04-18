Cherryhill Township Fire Company is having the dedication of its new engine house on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station, 1442 North Harmony Road, Penn Run.
“The purpose of the event is to dedicate the Engine House and create opportunities for fellowship for our community and many supporters, near and far, to reconnect with old acquaintances and to make new connections to others in and around our community,” Fire Chief Jody Rainey said.
All interested parties from across Indiana County are invited to take part in the event, which opens at 10 a.m. with a non-denominational church service, followed by the engine house dedication and blessing.
Pastors Tom Pugh, Jeff Fackler, Fred Catchpole, Al Nolan, Bob White, Jackie Greene and Walt Misner will take part in the non-denominational service.
Rainey said an open house with light refreshments and local music performers is planned. Musicians scheduled so far include Connie Barnes, Anthony Frazier and Lauren Yackuboskey, with more expected to take part.
Those who can’t make it at 10 a.m. are invited to stop by later and enjoy the other activities planned for Sunday.
Those needing more information can check out the www.cht240.com website or call (724)388-7732.