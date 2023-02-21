Downtown Indiana Inc. is having its 2023 Downtown Indiana Chili Cookoff Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Company, 1170 Wayne Avenue, White Township.
The competition is open to professionals, amateurs and Indiana University of Pennsylvania students. Each entrant will be responsible for preparing at least eight quarts (the size of a large slow-cooker) and at least one 9-by-13-inch pan (or equivalent) for cornbread.
Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the door or through the slowclix.com website.
Sponsors include Cavalancia Orthodontics and East Market Family Dental.