The Jo-Jo Challenge, a fundraising effort involving two anonymous donors to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, received a big boost Wednesday during a gathering in IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.
The anonymous donors pledged up to $100,000 to match any donations, new memberships or other income CAS receives between now and April 30.
On Wednesday, that included a $10,000 gift presented by InFirst Bank Senior Vice President- Retail Banking Manager Connie Biss on behalf of the Indiana-based financial institution.
The presentation came during a midday event CAS had in the park — and will have again in the downtown Indiana park on April 26, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“People can stop by and take a look at our equipment and meet our staff and talk about the importance of having and supporting professional EMS in our communities,” said Jeffrey Grim, an analyst with Ambulance Service Management Corporation, Citizens’ for-profit management partner. “The staff will also demonstrate some basic life-saving skills that people can perform before we arrive.”
CAS brought emergency vehicles, staff and information tables, as well as a small tent inside the park covering North Seventh Street between Philadelphia and Nixon streets.
CAS memberships are $75 per year for families and $65 per year for seniors.
If matched, the $200,000 of revenue would defray about 13 percent of Citizens’ estimated operating deficit for the remainder of 2023. CAS officials said it would help fend off needs to shrink the service the company is striving to provide for Indiana County and neighboring areas.
Citizens’ also offers memberships online at https://asmgt-com.3dcartstores.com/, while supporters may also call Citizens’ at (724) 349-5511 for membership and donation information.
Wednesday’s event also was a chance for some belated thanks from Jeremy Garlena, who turns 39 on May 3 and soon will start as a dishwasher working his way through kitchen work at the Hilton Garden Inn.
However, Garlena said, he almost didn’t make it to his 18th birthday two decades ago.
Garlena said he was in a car accident along Stormer Road in White Township in the wee hours of Dec. 18, 2002, and would not have made it except for the paramedics sent at that time from Citizens’ Ambulance.