Some recent coverage of solar programs has prompted some confusion.
First, GET Solar: Indiana, a solar technical assistance program, is available to commercial and nonprofit organizations in Indiana Borough and White Township, during a current application window that is open until Feb. 27.
One can get an application form at indianaboro.com or while those needing more information can use the contact-us@indiana boro.com email.
While it coincides with efforts by Solar United Neighbors, GET Solar does not include homes as SUN does.
The nonprofit SUN’s latest Indiana County Solar Co-op is open for applications until March 1.
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Indiana County.
One can get more details about SUN at the www.solarunitedneighbors.org website.