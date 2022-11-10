CLYMER — Borough council had its quorum for a rescheduled meeting Wednesday night, at which it voted to advertise a tentative $584,500 budget for 2023 that has no tax increase but does shift some funds around.
As borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said last week, the proposed budget is slightly larger than the one for 2022 that totaled $582,120.
Real estate taxes would remain at 3.90 mills, but the budget is being reworked to cover a request from Citizens’ Ambulance to fund its operations in the borough.
Schrenkel was on hand Wednesday night, along with Mayor Christina King, Council President Louis Tate, and councilors Steph Brilhart, Brietta St. Clair, John Buterbaugh and Kirby Griffin.
Councilors Jeffery Gromley and John Hughmanic were absent.
Council also accepted with regret the resignation of police Patrolman David Clawson, effective Tuesday.
“Clawson has served the Borough of Clymer for nearly 10 years and will be leaving for personal reasons,” Chief Charles M. Waller said in his report.
Clawson was serving part-time in Clymer and full-time in Northern Cambria. The mayor also noted how he has been raising a family since he was hired.
“I appreciate his years of service,” King said. “It at some point if our needs and his schedule mesh in the future, I would welcome him back.”
Council expects to act on the 2023 budget at its next regular meeting, scheduled for Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Council also will have a committee meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss agenda items for next month.