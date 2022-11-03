CLYMER — Schedule conflicts kept Clymer Borough Council from attaining a quorum Wednesday night.
“This is the first time since I’ve been here that we didn’t have a quorum,” borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said, after Council President Louis Tate gaveled a brief attempt at a meeting to a close.
Tate, Councilwoman Brietta St. Clair and Mayor Christina King also were in attendance, as was Police Chief Charles M. Waller.
Council now will have to reschedule the Wednesday night meeting, at which a tentative general fund budget for 2023 would have been up for advertising.
Schrenkel said the proposed budget is slightly larger at $584,500 than the one for 2022 that totaled $582,120.
No change in the tax rate of 3.90 mills is anticipated, but Schrenkel said there may be some shifting around of funds to cover a request from Citizens’ Ambulance to fund its operations in the borough.
In the report Waller issued for Wednesday’s meeting, the police chief said a grant application has been submitted with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for $450,000 or more that would be applied to countywide radio technology and mobile upgrades.
As was announced last month by Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl and approved by borough council there, Indiana Borough is the lead agency in a bid that involves the Indiana County Chiefs of Police Association, as well as the county’s Emergency Management Agency and District Attorney’s office.
Waller also said Clymer Borough Police Department will be looking to hire two part-time police officers to help with evenings and weekends.
The chief said a second police cruiser is being held up because the supplier is unable to get parts to finish it up.
And he said Clymer officers fulfilled their monthly agreement to patrol Marion Center Borough.