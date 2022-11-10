On the day after he defeated state Sen. Douglas V. Mastriano, R-Franklin County, Pennsylvania’s new Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is being reminded about an ongoing debate over energy policy, in general, and fossil fuels, in particular.
The Center for Coalfield Justice, a non-profit primarily found in Washington and Greene counties that focuses on the effects of coal mining on communities and the environment, is calling on Shapiro to hold the oil and gas industry accountable, and prioritize the well-being of workers and families over shareholder profits.
CCJ said Shapiro “needs to continue holding polluters accountable through strict enforcement and permitting that protects our most vulnerable front-line communities, while investing in a clean energy future and supporting policies that lift up our care workers.”
Rachel Gleason, of the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance, pointed out that “globally, there is an energy crisis caused by poor policy decisions, shifts to unreliable energy sources, and dependence on other countries.”
In a time when energy prices are at an all-time high, Gleason said, “now more than ever we need to focus on energy security, boosting U.S. manufacturing, and embracing Pennsylvania’s unfettered access to coal and its reliable and resilient attributes.”
Shapiro said in Indiana during his campaign that there had to be balance. He said he wanted “to bring all the parties together” to discuss energy and environmental issues.
CCJ called for an end to “corporate handouts to the fossil fuel industry,” and support for “environmental justice communities.”
As designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, that locally would include the boroughs of Indiana, Plumville, Smicksburg, Marion Center and Glen Campbell, as well as the townships of North Mahoning, South Mahoning, East Mahoning, West Mahoning, Banks and Canoe.
It also would include a buffer zone around Indiana, which includes parts of White Township; a zone in the eastern neighborhoods of Derry Township, Westmoreland County, which extends into Burrell Township, Indiana County, just about to the Blairsville borough line, as well as the Troy Hill area east of Kittanning, Ford City and Leechburg in Armstrong County, and other half-mile buffer zones such as one that enters Armstrong County from an environmental justice census tract in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County.
A DEP spokesman said last March that Pennsylvania participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, something now held up in the state appeals courts, would present an opportunity to support communities impacted by the energy transition by providing crucial resources, such as “making targeted investments in environmental justice communities.”
In Indiana, Shapiro said “it is a false choice to say we have to choose between the dignity of work and environmental justice,” that “we can protect the jobs of today and create the green energy jobs of tomorrow.”
He said he wanted to bring “all the interests around the table, from the energy sector, to the labor unions, to environmental advocates, and sit down and come up with a new dynamic that is going to protect everyone’s interest.”
In its statement Wednesday, CCJ said “we look forward to working with the new governor to advocate for true economic solutions that protect our health, provide good paying jobs, and create a Pennsylvania that’s better for our families, children and future generations.”
Gleason said Pennsylvania’s coal industry “and the families and communities that rely upon its continued success, also look forward to working with Gov.-elect Shapiro. We are optimistic Shapiro envisions a reasonable approach for energy and environmental efficiencies that will not harm workers and households already suffering from historic inflation.”