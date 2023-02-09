The Indiana County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday on a series of recommendations from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
Included was a pair of agreements regarding the YMCA of Indiana County in White Township.
One is a cooperation agreement with the Y for administration of a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for various facility expansion and improvement projects.
ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said the funding was secured with the help of state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
Stauffer told the commissioners that ICOPD would serve as administrator for the funding.
“This money will help ensure the facility can meet the needs of the community for years to come,” Pittman said during the fall.
Struzzi said at that time that it would enable the Y to “continue to do what they do so well and grow to accommodate those who rely on them.”
The other is a $698,578 contract agreement involving the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the Y and Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC of Indiana with C.E. Davis Contracting LLC of Ford City, Armstrong County.
ICOPD Deputy Director for Community Development and Housing David Morrow Jr. told the commissioners that C.E. Davis will work on replacement of existing roofs at the entire facility along Ben Franklin Road North and West Pike, as well as installation of some new metal wall panels.
Morrow said YMCA funds will cover whatever in the roof project isn’t covered by RACP funds.
Elsewhere, at the recommendation of ICOPD and the Indiana County Community Action Program Inc., the 2021 ESG (Emergency Shelter Grant) contract was reduced from $105,618 to $87,824.
“This request is being made in order to meet the April 6, 2023, contract deadline,” ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said. “Other contract funds are available to continue covering the services provided by the 2021 ESG contract.”
Also, at the recommendation of ICOPD and the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, the county commissioners will enter into a $35,486 contract agreement with Compu-Site Technologies Inc. of Carnegie, Allegheny County, for replacement of 1,076 square feet of existing access floor at ICEMA’s Indiana County 911 Dispatch Center, 85 Haven Drive in White Township.
The county’s general funds will cover that project, as well as a change order that adds $25,720 to the contract with Don Huey Custom Building and Remodeling Inc. for the Indiana County Coroner’s Office Project.
Morrow said the additional cost of what is now a $416,345 project will be covered by county general funds for construction of a custom-built, walk-in 8 foot-by-10-foot-by-9-foot cooler complete with insulation, a 48 inch-by-80 inch door, lighting, condensing unit, cooler unit and controls.
The board also accepted ICOPD’s recommendation to reject all bids submitted for the NORMA Building Loading Dock Renovation Project.
Morrow said the three bids received, ranging from $1.2 million to $1.7 million, exceeded the current project budget.
The deputy director said it is anticipated that the project will be rebid early in the spring at a revised scope of work.