At a meeting that lasted 12 minutes Wednesday, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners tackled bids, agreements and appointments, including a Revolving Loan Fund amendment and a change order for the renovation of the coroner’s office along Airport Road in White Township.
That change order added $3,475 to what had been a $37,550 contract for electrical construction, awarded in October to Leverknight Electric of Boswell, Somerset County, bringing the new contract total to $41,025.
The commissioners also received and accepted an award of $135,000 in a Rights and Services Act grant sought from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency by the district attorney’s office.
RASA promotes rights and services provided under the state’s Crime Victims Act.
The Revolving Loan Fund amendment involves a loan approved in 2017. The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development was making a subordination request for $250,000 for Robert Gordon Industries Ltd., doing business as Gordon Sinclair, and Gitt & Morgan Properties LLC, Gordon Sinclair’s landlord at 771 Indian Springs Road, White Township.
ICOPD deputy director for economic development said CNB Bank and the Altoona Blair Development Corporation Innovate PA 2.0 program will finance a roof replacement at the Indian Springs Road location and CNB asked the county to subordinate its current lien position on the property to accommodate the new debt.
“All other terms and conditions of the county’s original RLF loan will remain the same,” Campisano said. “The application was reviewed and approved by the Revolving Loan Fund Loan Review Committee.”
The commissioners also amended an agreement between Indiana County Children and Youth Services and George Junior Republic of Grove City to cover the facility’s expansion of its group home description to include a secure unit for youths ages 9-18 who are adjudicated or alleged delinquents who are court-ordered to a secure site.
The commissioners agreed on behalf of CYS to utilize the GJR unit at a proposed rate of $751.05 per day, on an as-needed basis.
The county board also renewed its agreement with Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center in Erie to utilize as needed a secure juvenile detention and dependent shelter at a proposed rate of $500 a day.
Both CYS contracts will be covered out of the county’s general fund.
Indiana County Parks & Trails has a new owner for 15 remaining Festival of Lights displays and 31 spotlights.
Clair McAdams of White Township had the high bid from among six would-be buyers of $4,700, County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai told the commissioners.
The commissioners also reappointed Joseph A. Buzongany, M.D., and Donna Clayton, to terms through Dec. 31, 2025, on the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program’s advisory board, and named David Janusek of Blairsville to a term through January 2028 on the Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO) board.
Also Wednesday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said the county’s COVID numbers have continued to improve.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly COVID case count for Indiana County for the week ending Feb. 15 totaled 63 which was a decrease over the previous report that I provided,” Stutzman told the commissioners. “The CDC’s COVID-19 community levels through Feb. 16 continue to remain at a low level in Indiana County and in all of our surrounding counties. As a matter of fact this is the first time in a long time that a majority of the commonwealth is at a low or medium level, in CDC’s reports.”
Stutzman said the state Department of Health also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths since the last public meeting two weeks ago, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Indiana County over the past three years to 392.
“Indiana Borough’s Wastewater (Treatment Plant) monitoring in the past week showed increasing presence of COVID in their samples, however it has been fluctuating up and down,” Stutzman said. “CDC continues to report increases in the rates of the bivalent booster shots throughout the region. In the population of those five years of age and older on average in the six-county region we’ve had a 0.2 percent increase, which is larger than what I reported at our last meeting, however in comparison to the fully-vaccinated rate average it is remaining at a (virtual zero) increase in that same region.”
The ICEMA director said the Department of Health’s recording of seasonal flu cases in Indiana County through week six of 2023 which ended on Feb. 11 totaled 1,046 cases, the majority of which are type A.
“This number has slowed dramatically over the past couple of weeks,” Stutzman said.